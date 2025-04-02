National Walking Day encourages movement for better health

Sedentary behavior has become a national health crisis, with 1 in 4 U.S. adults sitting for more than eight hours a day, increasing their risk for heart disease, stroke, and mental health challenges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To help people move more, the American Heart Association, a global force changing the future of health of all, invites communities nationwide to walk together on Wednesday, April 2.

Adopting healthier routines doesn't have to be intimidating or overwhelming according to Eduardo Sanchez MD, MPH, FAHA, the Association's chief medical officer for prevention. Routine walks can be a simple yet powerful way to break the cycle of sedentary behavior.

Walking is one of the easiest and most accessible ways to improve both physical and mental well-being. Even small steps can lead to big changes. By making movement a part of your day - whether that's walking your dog, picking parking spot a little further away from the entrance, or strolling with family - you're investing in your heart health and improving your overall wellness." Eduardo Sanchez MD, MPH, FAHA, chief medical officer, American Heart Association

To make the most of National Walking Day, consider these tips:

Invite friends, family or colleagues to join you for a walk.

Take a conference call on the move if you work remotely.

Bring your pet along-it's great for both of you!

Share your walk on social media using #NationalWalkingDay to inspire others.

Take a family stroll after dinner to wind down for the evening.

If walking isn't accessible for you, consider seated exercises or gentle stretching to stay active.

Regular physical activity, such as walking, is one of the most effective ways to improve overall health and is also a key component of the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8™, a collection of the most critical factors for achieving optimal cardiovascular health.

The Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as brisk walking or gardening, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, such as running or aerobic dancing. Additionally, two days of moderate- to high-intensity muscle-strengthening activities, such as resistance training, are recommended weekly.

For practical tips and inspiration to build healthier habits, visit the Association's Healthy for Good™ initiative at heart.org/movemore.