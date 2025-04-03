Study reveals complex patterns of substance use in U.S. adults

A study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus reveals that nearly one in five U.S. adults have used multiple drugs in the past year, showing that substance use is fairly common and more complex than just using one drug at a time.

The study was published last week in the American Journal of Public Health.

The survey, which included 30,000 participants, found that adults who use prescription drugs, recreational drugs like cannabis, or illegal drugs like cocaine fit into four distinct patterns of drug use.

Our findings reveal a more nuanced picture of substance use in the U.S. It's essential we shift toward tailored approaches in both healthcare and public health to address these diverse drug use patterns and ensure that we provide effective prevention and treatment options." Karilynn Rockhill, PhD, lead author of the study and researcher at the Colorado School of Public Health at CU Anschutz

The study revealed that 21% of adults reported using more than one drug in the past year and fit into these four common patterns.

Medically guided use (11.5%): People mainly using prescribed drugs and some cannabis.

Cannabis-focused use (4.0%): People mainly using cannabis with various other drugs, often at the same time.

Self-guided use (3.4%): People using prescription drugs without a doctor's guidance.

Indiscriminate use (2.1%): People using several different drugs together without a specific preference to prescription versus recreational drugs.

The research also indicated that certain groups, especially those with "cannabis focused use" and "indiscriminate use," have higher rates of substance use disorders and may not be regularly interacting with healthcare professionals.

Rockhill said the results emphasize the need for personalized strategies or new outreach strategies since current approaches may be insufficient to address the diverse ways people are currently using drugs.

"Improving screenings by doctors and public health outreach can help identify risks and support in reducing or quitting substance use," said Rockhill.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).