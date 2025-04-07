Tecan expands portfolio for specialty diagnostics with an asset purchase relating to certain ELISA kits

Tecan Group today announced an agreement to acquire certain assets relating to key ELISA immunoassay products from Cisbio Bioassays SAS, a subsidiary of the global life sciences and diagnostics company, Revvity Inc. The asset purchase includes the manufacturing process of four ELISA kits – two in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products for specialty diagnostics and disease monitoring, and two research-use-only (RUO) kits.

To ensure uninterrupted availability of these four ELISA kits until completion of the asset transfer, IBL International GmbH, a Tecan company, has signed a Master Distributorship Agreement with Cisbio Bioassays to resell the kits. IBL has a proven track record of delivering reliable and precise specialty diagnostic tools, including high-quality IVD products. Upon completion of the asset transfer, IBL will assume full responsibility for the manufacturing, distribution and regulatory compliance of the kits.

The asset purchase relates to the following ELISA kits:

CGA-ELISA-NG (Chromogranin A New Gen. ELISA)– CE IVD: aids diagnosis by determining the presence and progression of neuroendocrine tumor, in adults.

(Chromogranin A New Gen. ELISA)– CE IVD: aids diagnosis by determining the presence and progression of neuroendocrine tumor, in adults. P3NP-ELISA (N-Terminal Procollagen III Peptide ELISA)– CE IVD: measures the levels of PIIINP in serum, EDTA or Heparin plasma to assess collagen III synthesis and monitor the risk of liver fibrosis in psoriasis patients receiving methotrexate.

(N-Terminal Procollagen III Peptide ELISA)– CE IVD: measures the levels of PIIINP in serum, EDTA or Heparin plasma to assess collagen III synthesis and monitor the risk of liver fibrosis in psoriasis patients receiving methotrexate. CGA-EL-US-NG RUO and P3NP-EL-US RUO: Research use only products, supporting further scientific advancements in research activities.

Bringing these products into the Tecan Group will ensure their continued availability to users while upholding the highest quality and regulatory standards.

This strategic purchase aligns with our commitment to supporting customers with high-quality solutions while strengthening our portfolio in specialty diagnostics." Mukta Acharya, Head of Tecan’s Life Sciences Business, Tecan Group

"As regulatory requirements continue to evolve, we are proactively expanding our offering to ensure laboratories have access to reliable, compliant solutions that meet their needs today and in the future. Tecan and Cisbio have a long-standing collaboration in the IVD sector. The transition of these important ELISA kits marks a strategic step to expand the IBL specialty diagnostics portfolio under IVDR.”