Researcher develops biodegradable sanitary pads using water hyacinth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SciDev.NetApr 11 2025

In a casual conversation, researcher Pooja Singh and two of her colleagues were discussing the idea of developing biodegradable sanitary pads and started to contemplate what raw materials to use.

Singh suggested exploring water hyacinth, an invasive species that can be disastrous for the natural ecosystem, blocking out sunlight and reducing fish populations in the lakes and rivers where it rapidly spreads.

"In my lab we have been looking to address the problem of water hyacinth infestation in rivers across Pune (India)," she told SciDev.Net.

"I have been sadly observing them destroying the lake that I frequently visit for morning walks."

This informal chat, she says, "opened a new vista for channelling the water hyacinth waste".

Singh is an assistant professor affiliated with Pune-based Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management. She is one of the two winners of this year's Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge for her work on biodegradable sanitary products. The other is Mokgadi Hlongwane, a lecturer and environmental advocate from South Africa.

The awards were announced at the Green and Sustainable Chemistry Conference, held in Pune earlier this month (March 4-6).

The winning project by Singh focused on the use of locally sourced materials, including water hyacinth, for the manufacturing of environment-friendly sanitary pads. It sought to address various issues, such as mitigating water pollution, plastic waste management, improvement of menstrual hygiene, empowerment of women in rural communities, and promoting women's financial independence.

It is disheartening to see the deteriorating state of rivers and lakes in Pune due to water hyacinth infestation. Skimming and dumping at sides further aggravates the issue of carbon emissions and increases health hazards."

Pooja Singh, researcher

Related Stories

Singh's research group worked on the "waste to wealth" approach, aiming to convert waste into products that were sustainable and economically viable.

Conventional sanitary pads are often made up of synthetic polymers and other plastic layers, which are non-biodegradable and contain toxins and cancer-causing compounds, Singh explained.

"In the absence of a robust biomedical waste collection and disposal, this plastic-rich waste enters open dumping grounds, landfills and water bodies as well," she added.

She believes her eco-friendly sanitary pads could help decrease the usage of conventional sanitary products, reducing plastic waste in the environment.

Women's empowerment

While building up the project, Singh says she made contact with a non-profit organisation based in India called the Swachhatapukare Foundation.

The organisation uses water hyacinth to produce saris (traditional Indian clothing) and, in the process, empowers women in the local community to develop their own source of income.

"This was really inspiring … we decided to involve this organisation to help us in our journey and conduct workshops for women communities," said Singh.

"Our requirement of water hyacinth-derived fabric and fibre to make an environment friendly product will also create a demand and provide support to the women communities working in this."

Working in the field of environmental biotechnology, Singh took a break following her doctorate degree to bring up her two children and only resumed her career once they became more independent. She says she is thankful to the Symbiosis Centre for giving her the chance to resume her research journey.

Singh's current research is in resource conservation and sustainability.

"One key aspect of research in my department is the use of biochar for various applications, including for pollutant removal and as soil conditioners," she said. Biochar is a carbon-rich substance made from burning organic matter.

"Biochar production is an excellent carbon capture technology and establishing and amplifying their usage is vital to address climate change," added Singh.

Source:

SciDev.Net

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Coalition of experts reaffirms vaccines as essential for public health
Lack of sleep and insomnia may raise teenagers’ risk for hypertension
Oral Health Throughout Life campaign provides actionable guidance to maintain healthy smiles
CDC firings undermine public health work far beyond Washington
Simple blood test improves prediction of heart attack and stroke risk
Practical steps to avoid embarrassing bad breath
Tooth and gum problems common among teenage footballers in England
Pandemic disruptions linked to lower TB diagnoses in prisons worldwide

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Report shows alarming measles resurgence in Europe and US