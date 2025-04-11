Researcher develops biodegradable sanitary pads using water hyacinth

In a casual conversation, researcher Pooja Singh and two of her colleagues were discussing the idea of developing biodegradable sanitary pads and started to contemplate what raw materials to use.

Singh suggested exploring water hyacinth, an invasive species that can be disastrous for the natural ecosystem, blocking out sunlight and reducing fish populations in the lakes and rivers where it rapidly spreads.

"In my lab we have been looking to address the problem of water hyacinth infestation in rivers across Pune (India)," she told SciDev.Net.

"I have been sadly observing them destroying the lake that I frequently visit for morning walks."

This informal chat, she says, "opened a new vista for channelling the water hyacinth waste".

Singh is an assistant professor affiliated with Pune-based Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management. She is one of the two winners of this year's Elsevier Foundation Chemistry for Climate Action Challenge for her work on biodegradable sanitary products. The other is Mokgadi Hlongwane, a lecturer and environmental advocate from South Africa.

The awards were announced at the Green and Sustainable Chemistry Conference, held in Pune earlier this month (March 4-6).

The winning project by Singh focused on the use of locally sourced materials, including water hyacinth, for the manufacturing of environment-friendly sanitary pads. It sought to address various issues, such as mitigating water pollution, plastic waste management, improvement of menstrual hygiene, empowerment of women in rural communities, and promoting women's financial independence.

It is disheartening to see the deteriorating state of rivers and lakes in Pune due to water hyacinth infestation. Skimming and dumping at sides further aggravates the issue of carbon emissions and increases health hazards." Pooja Singh, researcher

Singh's research group worked on the "waste to wealth" approach, aiming to convert waste into products that were sustainable and economically viable.

Conventional sanitary pads are often made up of synthetic polymers and other plastic layers, which are non-biodegradable and contain toxins and cancer-causing compounds, Singh explained.

"In the absence of a robust biomedical waste collection and disposal, this plastic-rich waste enters open dumping grounds, landfills and water bodies as well," she added.

She believes her eco-friendly sanitary pads could help decrease the usage of conventional sanitary products, reducing plastic waste in the environment.

Women's empowerment

While building up the project, Singh says she made contact with a non-profit organisation based in India called the Swachhatapukare Foundation.

The organisation uses water hyacinth to produce saris (traditional Indian clothing) and, in the process, empowers women in the local community to develop their own source of income.

"This was really inspiring … we decided to involve this organisation to help us in our journey and conduct workshops for women communities," said Singh.

"Our requirement of water hyacinth-derived fabric and fibre to make an environment friendly product will also create a demand and provide support to the women communities working in this."

Working in the field of environmental biotechnology, Singh took a break following her doctorate degree to bring up her two children and only resumed her career once they became more independent. She says she is thankful to the Symbiosis Centre for giving her the chance to resume her research journey.

Singh's current research is in resource conservation and sustainability.

"One key aspect of research in my department is the use of biochar for various applications, including for pollutant removal and as soil conditioners," she said. Biochar is a carbon-rich substance made from burning organic matter.

"Biochar production is an excellent carbon capture technology and establishing and amplifying their usage is vital to address climate change," added Singh.