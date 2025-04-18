Insurance instability more common among low-income adults with diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oregon Health & Science UniversityApr 18 2025

An Oregon Health & Science University-led study reveals that low-income adults with diabetes are more likely to go in and out of health insurance, and that insurance instability is even worse for those with complex needs.

Published in the Journal of American Family Medicine, the study examined electronic health records for over 300,000 adults, age 19 to 64, who received care in community-based health centers between 2014 and 2019. Of these, about 39,500 lost their health insurance.

Researchers used statistical models to find out how likely people were to lose insurance.

They found that patients with diabetes were 25% more likely to lose their insurance compared with those without diabetes. Among the patients, those who had uncontrolled diabetes, more complex medication plans or complications were even more likely to lose coverage.

It was a surprise, to be honest. We thought it would be the other way around because you would think someone with diabetes would have more active participation in health insurance."

Nathalie Huguet, Ph.D., study's corresponding author, associate professor of family medicine, OHSU School of Medicine

Insurance instability, known as churn, was identified when a previously insured patient had at least two consecutive visits to a clinician without insurance.

Huguet said it was especially concerning that many patients never regained health insurance. They found that 46% of patients with diabetes who lost Medicaid were unlikely to regain health insurance, and 61% of those who lost private insurance coverage never regained insurance.

Related Stories

"The really important finding was, unlike previous assumptions about people who lose eligibility, most people don't get insurance back," she said. "This is especially important because 25 million people were recently disenrolled from Medicaid in May 2023 at the end of the public health emergency due to the pandemic, and policymakers assumed that most of those people would find other insurance."

The study used data through 2019, but Huguet said she is planning to look at what happened to the people disenrolled after the pandemic. Her concern is that the data showed people who most need consistent care, including people with diabetes and other complex medical needs, are more vulnerable to losing their health insurance.

"I would hope policymakers would see that they need to identify ways to keep people enrolled, or if they are disenrolled, that there is direct navigation to get them another type of insurance," she said. "Instead of mass disenrolling millions of people, consider a slower process with support to help people find other insurance.

"States such as Oregon did a good job and did not disenroll people after the pandemic," she added. "If we want to really control costs and keep people out of emergency rooms, we need to help people keep their insurance."

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Journal reference:

Lester, L., et al. (2025). Insurance Instability Among Community-Based Health Center Patients with Diabetes Post-Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion. The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.3122/jabfm.2024.240186r1.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links food additive mixtures to increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Sleep fragmentation in diabetes triggers lasting liver damage and cardiovascular risk
Digital lifestyle program cuts diabetes risk by 46% in prediabetics, study of 130k+ adults reveals
Monitoring Type 2 Diabetes progression using ultrasound localization microscopy
More research needed on health literacy and medication adherence in ethnic minority adults with Type 2 Diabetes
Gut microbes and metabolites reveal how lifestyle changes help prevent type 2 diabetes
Vitamin C from fresh foods helps lower heart disease risk in type 2 diabetes
Food pantries uncover hidden diabetes crisis in West Chicago

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New data reveals diabetes prevalence in Australia may be 35% higher