Study highlights underrepresentation of ethnic minorities in research on multiple long-term conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Royal Society of MedicineApr 18 2025

New research shows that ethnic minorities are underrepresented in studies into multiple long-term conditions (MLTCs), despite being more likely to be affected.

A systematic review published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine found a lack of reporting on ethnicity and underrepresentation of ethnic minority groups in intervention studies to improve the management of MLTCs.

The prevalence of MLTCs is escalating, due to ageing populations and lifestyle shifts. In England, an estimated one in four adults have two or more long-term health conditions, impacting quality of life and healthcare costs. Ethnic minorities, previous research says, face an increased burden due to being more likely to experience higher levels of socioeconomic deprivation - a key determinant of the development of MLTCs.

The new review examined 13 intervention studies, encompassing more than 4,000 participants. The analysis revealed that only four out of 13 studies provided any information on the ethnic breakdown of the study population. Moreover, ethnic minority groups were underrepresented among the people who took part in the studies.

In eight of the 13 studies, there were selection biases whereby the inclusion criteria explicitly stated that participants must be able to speak English (or the country's national language) or have access to a translator. No studies reported any cultural adaptations or tailoring, such as the use of translators or translated materials.

Meanwhile, socioeconomic status (SES) was reported in 12 out of 13 studies but representation of low SES groups varied across studies due to different measures being used. With low SES groups more likely to be affected by MLTCs, the paper calls for standardisation and consistency in how SES is reported.

The researchers said that it was important that health research reports on and includes the people whom it may most benefit.

Ethnicity data should be recognized as being equally as important as reporting participants' sex and age.

Better representation of underserved groups is needed in health research. This would contribute towards reducing health inequalities and would ensure health research is reflective of those groups who it may be most advantageous for."

Zara Kayani, Lead Researcher, University of Leicester

Related Stories

The researchers concluded that future MLTC intervention studies should focus on improving the recruitment of ethnic minority groups, and ensure they report on the ethnicity of included participants. Low SES groups should also be represented in MLTC intervention studies and efforts should be made to improve recruitment of these groups as studies of interventions may benefit these specific groups the most.

This study has been funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East Midlands. NIHR ARC East Midlands funds vital work to tackle the region's health and care priorities by speeding up the adoption of research onto the frontline of health and social care.

Source:

Royal Society of Medicine

Journal reference:

Kayani, Z., et al. (2024). Reporting and representation of underserved groups in intervention studies for patients with multiple long-term conditions: a systematic review. Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine. doi.org/10.1177/01410768241233109.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Food-as-medicine could save billions in healthcare costs—here’s what’s standing in its way
Traditional Chinese medicine targets cholesterol metabolism for cancer treatment
Capturing the true meaning of quality in health services
$500,000 grant to enhance digital healthcare for Indigenous communities
Groundbreaking national initiative in Sweden aims to connect research with healthcare
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Healthcare affordability crisis in the U.S. reaches a new high