UQ plays key role in a national effort to revolutionize prostate cancer treatment

The University of QueenslandApr 22 2025

The University of Queensland will play a key role in a national effort to revolutionize treatment for men with prostate cancer.

Radiopharmaceutical company AdvanCell has received $18 million from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) to develop and deliver targeted alpha therapies for prostate cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in men.

UQ's expertise in imaging and diagnostics will help AdvanCell progress a promising new class of treatment which delivers highly potent alpha radiation directly to cancer cells while minimising harm to healthy tissue.

Precision patient care

AdvanCell Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anna Karmann said our MRFF funded research will accelerate the development and translation of promising targeted alpha therapy combinations.

By partnering with outstanding researchers at UQ, and leading clinical investigators, we leverage novel tools and technologies combined with innovative clinical approaches to advance precision patient care and improve clinical outcomes for men with prostate cancer."

Dr. Anna Karmann, AdvanCell Chief Medical Officer

Enabling technology 

At UQ's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN) researchers will contribute to key areas to inform how, when and where these new therapies are delivered to patients, and their impact on tissues in the body.

Deputy Director Professor Kristofer Thurecht said AIBN's role was to help develop strategies that show how radiation affects cancer cells and design new diagnostic tools that reveal how a patient's immune system is responding to treatment.

"This will enable AdvanCell to identify suitable patients for clinical trials, monitor how well the therapy is working, and adjust treatment strategies in real time as needed," Professor Thurecht said.

"Ultimately, this will make targeted alpha therapy more precise and effective."

Clinical collaboration

At UQ's Centre for Clinical Research, Dr Kevin Koo's lab is analysing patient samples in collaboration with AdvanCell to uncover why some prostate cancer patients respond better to treatment than others.

"Every patient and tumour is different, which is why we're trying to understand why some respond exceptionally well to targeted alpha therapy," Dr Koo said.

"This knowledge will help clinicians personalise therapies and improve outcomes."

Head of AdvanCell's Translational Medicine and Clinical Science, Professor Stephen Rose, said the funding was an important step for Australian innovation to improve the lives of men with prostate cancer.

"This investment allows us to accelerate the translation of our Targeted Alpha Therapy - one of the most promising advances in cancer treatment.

"Our multidisciplinary multi-institutional approach is key to defeating prostate cancer."

