Antimalarial drug enhances effect of aminoglycosides in genetic disorders

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GroningenApr 23 2025

The antimalarial drug mefloquine could help treat genetic diseases such as cystic fibrosis, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as some cancers.

In these diseases, a mutation in the genetic code introduces a stop signal in completely the wrong place, leading to the production of a shortened protein. An international team of researchers, including scientists of the University of Groningen, have now demonstrated how the antimalarial drug mefloquine can enhance the effect of aminoglycosides, another class of drugs, to override the incorrect stop signal.

Side effects

Aminoglycosides can override the stop signal on their own, but this requires a very high dose, causing many side effects. As mefloquine boosts the efficiency of aminoglycosides, the combination allows for a lower, less harmful dose of aminoglycosides. Although the positive effects of mefloquine on aminoglycosides were already known, the current study revealed the way mefloquine binds to the ribosomes, the cell organelle where proteins are produced. The exact binding site on the ribosomes was previously unknown, and the study revealed a novel mechanism through which future drugs could potentially override the erroneous stop signal.

Something completely unexpected

The next step is to study the newly discovered mechanism in cells and animal models. Eventually, the mechanism could spark the development of new drugs tackling the faulty stop signals. Lead author Albert Guskov, associate professor and Head of the University of Groningen Biomolecular X-ray Crystallography Lab: 'It was exciting to discover something completely unexpected, a new mechanism that explains how drugs can help override a faulty stop signal. A very thrilling and motivating discovery.'

Source:

University of Groningen

Journal reference:

Kolosova, O., et al. (2025) Mechanism of read-through enhancement by aminoglycosides and mefloquine. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2420261122.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic test outperforms PSA and MRI in spotting deadly prostate cancer early
Breakthrough in chicken genomics offers hope against avian influenza
New study sharpens focus on genetic causes of asthma
New genetic clues uncovered in epilepsy drug resistance
Smaller hatching embryos more likely to be genetically healthy
Genetic diversity of malaria parasite challenges one size fits all strategies
Molecular drivers and emerging treatments in anaplastic thyroid cancer
Monell study offers renewed hope for people living with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers uncover a new genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorders