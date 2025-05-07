Teen drivers face higher risks in older vehicles

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. Newer vehicles and driver assistance technologies show promise in reducing crashes and injury severities. Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital reviewed national fatal crash data (2016-2021) and examined the vehicle age and driver assistance technologies of vehicles driven by teen and middle-aged drivers, and their associations with driver deaths during fatal crashes.

In a study published today in JAMA Network Open, researchers found that driving vehicles 6-15 years old had a 19% greater risk of driver death in fatal crashes, and driving vehicles older than 15 years had a 31% greater risk, both compared to driving vehicles 5 years old or newer, regardless of driver age. Additionally, each driver assistance technology already present in vehicles was associated with a 6% reduction in the risk of driver death in fatal crashes.

Because every family wants their teen to arrive anywhere safely, teen driver fatalities are a serious public health concern. Given teen drivers' high crash rates compared to other age groups and their increasing involvement in fatal crashes, it is crucial for teen drivers to operate the safest vehicles available." Jingzhen Ginger Yang, PhD, MPH, lead author of the study and principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's

The study found that teen drivers (15-18 years) were more likely than middle-aged drivers (31-55 years) to drive vehicles older than 15 years and vehicles with fewer driver assistance technologies at the time of fatal crashes. Older vehicles and vehicles with fewer driver assistance technologies were associated with a higher risk of death for drivers involved in fatal crashes, regardless of driver age.

"Our findings, along with those from other studies, underscore the importance of safe vehicle strategies, education for families and ensuring teens drive safer cars whenever possible," said Fangda Zhang, PhD, research scientist in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's and co-lead author of the study. "Parents commonly pass their old vehicles to their teens who are still learning basic driving skills. While it is an exciting milestone for families with new drivers, this practice increases teens' vulnerability to vehicle malfunctions, making their driving less safe."

Because parents and caregivers often control what vehicles their teens drive, their choices significantly impact the driving safety of their teens and other road users. Families should be advised to prioritize safety features when choosing the first car for teens, ensuring it is newer and safer, given the increased involvement of teen drivers in motor vehicle crashes and motor vehicle crash-related fatalities.

Based on the study findings, study authors propose several recommendations:

Vehicle Safety: Teens should drive the safest vehicles available. Pediatricians and other health care providers should advise parents to prioritize safety features when choosing the first car for their teens and avoid vehicles older than 15 years, especially during the initial months of unsupervised driving, which is the highest crash risk period for teen drivers. Parents can refer to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for a list of affordable, safe vehicles for teens. If a newer vehicle is not an option, more frequent maintenance should be encouraged to improve the vehicle's safety.

Newer Technologies: Pediatricians and other health care providers should educate families about the benefits of newer vehicle technologies, such as crash avoidance features, lane assistance technology, and teen-specific technologies, which can significantly reduce crashes and related injuries. Families should choose vehicles with more driver assistance technologies for teens whenever possible.

Safe Driving Habits: Pediatricians and other health care providers should address other aspects of teen driving safety beyond vehicle selection. They should educate parents and teens about the danger of risky driving behaviors and promote safe driving habits, such as seat belt use, safe nighttime driving, limiting teen passengers, avoiding distractions and following state Graduated Driver Licensing requirements.

Data for this study were obtained from Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), a comprehensive crash database widely recognized in traffic safety research for its detailed information on drivers, vehicles, and crash environments involved in US fatal crashes.

The Center for Injury Research and Policy (CIRP) of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital works globally to reduce injury-related pediatric death and disabilities. With innovative research at its core, CIRP works to continually improve the scientific understanding of the epidemiology, biomechanics, prevention, acute treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries. CIRP serves as a pioneer by translating cutting edge injury research into education, policy, and advances in clinical care. For related injury prevention materials or to learn more about CIRP, visit www.injurycenter.org. Follow CIRP on IG @CIRPatNCH.