Pain clinic CEO faced 20 years for making patients ‘human pin cushions.’ He got 18 months.

Federal prosecutors sought a maximum prison sentence of nearly 20 years for the CEO of Pain MD, a company found to have given hundreds of thousands of questionable injections to patients, many reliant on opioids. It would have been among the longest sentences for a health care executive convicted of fraud in recent years.

Instead, he got 18 months.

Michael Kestner, 73, who was convicted of 13 fraud felonies last year, faced at least a decade behind bars based on federal sentencing guidelines. He was granted the substantially lightened sentence due to his age and health Wednesday during a federal court hearing in Nashville.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger described Kestner as a "ruthless businessman" who funded a "lavish lifestyle" by turning medical professionals into "puppets" who pressured patients into injections that did not help their pain and sometimes made it worse.

"In the court's eyes, he knew it was wrong, and he didn't really care if it was doing anyone any good," Trauger said.

But Trauger also said she was swayed by defense arguments that Kestner would struggle in federal prison due to his age and medical conditions, including the blood disorder hemochromatosis. Trauger said she had concerns about prison health care after considering about 200 requests for compassionate release in other court cases.

"The medical care at these facilities," defense attorney Peter Strianse said, "has always been dodgy and suspect."

Kestner did not speak at the court hearing, other than to detail his medical conditions. He did not respond to questions as he left the courthouse.

Pain MD ran as many as 20 clinics in Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina throughout much of the 2010s. While many doctors were scaling back their use of prescription painkillers due to the opioid crisis, Pain MD paired opioids with monthly injections into patients' backs, claiming the shots could ease pain and potentially lessen reliance on pills, according to federal court documents.

During Kestner's October trial, the Department of Justice proved that the injections were part of a decade-long scheme that defrauded Medicare and other insurance programs of millions of dollars by capitalizing on patients' dependence on opioids.

The DOJ successfully argued at trial that Pain MD's "unnecessary and expensive injections" were largely ineffective because they targeted the wrong body part, contained short-lived numbing medications but no steroids, and appeared to be based on test shots given to cadavers — people who felt neither pain nor relief because they were dead. During closing arguments, the DOJ argued Pain MD had turned some patients into "human pin cushions."

"They were leaned over a table and repeatedly injected in their spine," federal prosecutor Katherine Payerle said during the May 14 sentencing hearing. "Over and over, month after month, at the direction of Mr. Kestner."

At last year's trial, witnesses testified that Kestner was the driving force behind the injections, which amounted to roughly 700,000 shots over about eight years, with some patients receiving up to 24 at once.

Four former patients testified that they tolerated the shots out of fear that Pain MD otherwise would have cut off their painkiller prescriptions, without which they might have spiraled into withdrawal.

One of those patients, Michelle Shaw, told KFF Health News that the injections sometimes left her in so much pain she had to use a wheelchair. She was outraged by Kestner's sentence.

"I'm disgusted that all they got was a slap on the wrist as far as I'm concerned," Shaw said May 14. "I hope karma comes back to him. That he suffers to his last breath."