Ghrelin receptor identified as key to easing constipation in Parkinson’s patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandMay 28 2025

Considered the natural "hunger hormone", Ghrelin could be the key to preventing debilitating chronic constipation experienced by people living with Parkinson's disease, University of Queensland researchers have found.

Associate Professor Sebastian Furness from the UQ School of Biomedical Sciences said the team discovered the body's receptor for Ghrelin had a critical role in the normal function of the spinal defecation centre – an area of the body in the lower spinal cord that controls bowel movements.

The 'reward molecule' dopamine is a neurotransmitter and chemical messenger responsible for controlling bowel movements, but we've shown that to work properly in this setting it needs a partner, and that partner is the receptor for Ghrelin.

We're translating this knowledge about normal physiology into a major step towards improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that causes chronic constipation in up to 90 per cent of patients.

Chronic constipation is debilitating and is one of the biggest factors for reduction in the quality of life for people with Parkinson's because it is poorly managed by current approaches."

Dr. Sebastian Furness, Associate Professor, UQ School of Biomedical Sciences

Dr. Furness said Parkinson's disease can cause changes in the spinal control pathway for defecation, which is why constipation is a common problem for patients.

"While Parkinson's affects dopamine-carrying neurons in the brain, the dopamine-carrying neurons responsible for defecation are not, and our research suggests targeting the Ghrelin receptor could overcome the changes in the spinal defecation control pathway," Dr Furness said.

Related Stories

"We will now explore how medicines targeting the Ghrelin receptor may help coordinate voluntary defecation and alleviate chronic constipation for people with Parkinson's disease.

"This discovery might allow us to substantially improve the lives for people living with Parkinson's Disease.

"Our work has led to a new explanation for chronic constipation in Parkinson's that is viewed as so important the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded us $3 million to pursue the idea."

The study was funded by a National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Ideas grant and carried out in collaboration with the Florey Institute for Neuroscience and Mental Health, University of Melbourne, and Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

The research is published in Molecular Cell.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Dehkhoda, F., et al. (2025). Constitutive ghrelin receptor activity enables reversal of dopamine D2 receptor signaling. Molecular Cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2025.05.005.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Peptide nanostructures block amyloid buildup and boost neuron survival in lab tests
Why your heart works harder at night after a few drinks, according to new research
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Hormone FGF21 reverses fatty liver disease by signaling the brain
Could tea during pregnancy give your baby a brain boost? Research says yes
Advanced microscopy reveals how hormonal fluctuations shape the brain
Depression and loneliness predict future chronic pain in older adults
High intake of ultra processed foods linked to early signs of Parkinson's

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Processed blueberry bars provide polyphenols as effectively as raw fruit, research reveals