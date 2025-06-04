Statins show no additional benefit for depression treatment

Lipid-lowering medicines, known as statins, are prescribed in cases of high cholesterol levels, to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attack and stroke. The results of some small studies suggest that statins could also have an antidepressive effect. Researchers from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now conducted an extensive study to investigate this claim. However, they could not verify that statins cause any antidepressive additional effects. As a result, the researchers suggest following the general guidelines and prescribing statins to help lower cholesterol, but not to manage depression. The study has now been published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal.



Cholesterol-lowering drugs are the most commonly prescribed medicines globally. They have anti-inflammatory effects and lower the production of cholesterol in the liver, which in turn reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. In the past, numerous small studies have suggested that statins may also have antidepressive effects, alongside these more common properties. "If statins really did have this antidepressive effect, we could kill two birds with one stone," says Prof. Christian Otte, Director of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences on the Charité Campus Benjamin Franklin, and leader of the study. "Depression and adiposity, or obesity, are among the most common medical conditions globally. And they actually often appear together: Those who are obese are at a higher risk of depression. In turn, those with depression are at a higher risk of obesity." Obese patients often have higher cholesterol levels, so statins are administered to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. But could they also alleviate depression?

An extensive, controlled study

Led by Christian Otte, the research team conducted a comprehensive study to investigate the potential antidepressive effects of statins that have been suggested. A total of 161 patients took part in the study, all of whom suffered from both depression and obesity. During the 12-week study, all participants were treated with a standard antidepressant (Escitalopram). Half of the participants also received a cholesterol-lowering drug (Simvastatin), while the other half were given a placebo. It was decided at random who would receive statins and who would be given the placebo – the recipients of each were unknown to both the medical team and the participants. This ensured a randomized and double-blind study that would produce reliable results.

This method should show us whether we can observe a stronger antidepressive effect among participants treated with statins, compared to those in the placebo group." Dr. Woo Ri Chae, co-lead author, Charité BIH Clinician Scientist at the Department of Psychiatry and Neurosciences

The researchers used established clinical interviews and self-completed questionnaires to record the severity of depression in the patients at the beginning and end of the study. Blood samples were taken from the participants to determine their blood lipid levels and level of the C-reactive protein (CRP), which are known indicators of inflammatory processes in the body. "People with obesity and/or depression commonly exhibit slightly raised inflammatory markers in the blood. For some of those affected, this can actually be the cause of depression," explains Christian Otte. "And this is precisely where we began with our hypothesis on the potential antidepressive effect of statins: If administering statins leads to an improvement in inflammatory markers, could this also possibly be accompanied by an antidepressive effect for some of the study participants?"

Traditional antidepressants remain the gold standard

At the beginning of the study, the participants ranged from moderately to severely depressed. Over the course of the 12-week study, the depression symptoms in all patients showed clear improvement – there was, however, no difference between those who received statins and those in the placebo group. "Administering the cholesterol-lowering drug improved blood lipid levels, as expected, and the inflammatory marker CRP also displayed a marked reduction," says Woo Ri Chae. "So, unfortunately, this does not point to an additional antidepressive effect." Christian Otte adds: "When it comes to treating depression, statins therefore have no additional benefit. To our present knowledge, traditional antidepressants remain the gold standard." According to current guidelines, statins should be prescribed to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis and cardiovascular diseases. The researchers recommend that the same should naturally also apply for patients suffering from depression.



In further studies, Christian Otte's team will conduct a more thorough analysis of the blood samples taken as part of this research on a cellular and molecular level, to reveal potential differences and correlations. The researchers are also continuing to work at full speed on improved strategies for treating patients with depression who also suffer from other conditions.