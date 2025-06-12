Higher trust leads to greater happiness and life satisfaction

People with higher levels of trust-in both others and institutions-report higher levels of subjective well-being, an important indicator of quality of life and predictor of health and longevity, than those with lower levels of trust, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study also found that well-being and trust reinforce each other over time.

"Our findings show that trust plays a key role in how happy and satisfied people feel, across all ages, especially so for children, adolescents and older adults. Whether it's trust in others, in society or in institutions, all types matter for well-being," said Catrin Finkenauer, PhD, a professor at Utrecht University and a co-author of the study published in the journal Psychological Bulletin.

Subjective well-being is different from other types of well-being in that it focuses on how people feel about their own lives rather than on external factors like physical health, wealth or education, and it is generally measured using self-reports.

To better understand the relationship between trust and well-being, researchers conducted a meta-analysis of existing research, comprising nearly 1,000 findings from studies involving over 2.5 million participants, ages 6 to 84 years, from around the world. The most commonly studied countries were the United States (43 studies), China (37) and the United Kingdom (19). The research looked at three types of individual-level trust (interpersonal, institutional and generalized), as well as a variety of well-being indicators.

Well-being in our study includes both emotional experiences, like how often someone feels happy or sad, or whether they report anxiety or depressive symptoms, and more reflective judgments, like whether they feel satisfied with their life overall." Marlies Maes, PhD, co-author, assistant professor, Utrecht University

The team of researchers found that people who trust more, whether it's trust in others, in institutions or in society in general, tended to feel happier and more satisfied with life than people who trust less.

Trust is the glue that holds relationships, communities and societies together. Research shows that supportive, healthy relationships are key to well-being-and trust plays a central role in building and maintaining those connections. This may help explain why people who trust others and institutions tend to report higher levels of well-being, according to Finkenauer.

Several of the analyzed studies were longitudinal, allowing the researchers to track changes over time. These revealed a clear pattern: Trust boosted well-being, and people who felt better about their lives also tended to become more trusting over time.

"In today's world, where media can both connect and mislead, safeguarding public trust is more important than ever," said Finkenauer. "By promoting media literacy and enacting fair regulations, we take essential steps to protect that trust."

"But trust can't be forced-it has to be earned," she said. "Families, schools and governments all share the responsibility of creating environments where people can rely on each other. When we build trust, we also support mental health and stronger communities."