B.C. sees major shift in contraceptive choices after making them free

University of British ColumbiaJul 28 2025

More than 11,000 additional women opted for the most effective form of birth control-long-acting reversible contraception (LARC)-within just 15 months of B.C. making prescription contraception free.

The numbers don't lie

New research from the University of British Columbia and collaborators shows a 49-per-cent jump in LARC dispensations after the province introduced universal, no-cost coverage in April 2023. That's a seismic shift in how reproductive-aged women are managing their reproductive choice, the researchers say. The study tracked nearly 860,000 women aged 15–49 and found that cost had been a major barrier to accessing the most effective methods like intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants, which can cost up to $450 out of pocket.

A quiet revolution in reproductive health

The policy was not promoted heavily through advertisements and such-just standard government announcements with a simple promise: You won't pay a cent. And that was enough to tip the scales for thousands of women who had been priced out of the most effective options.

Why it matters

LARC methods are 10 times more effective than the birth control pill or condoms. By removing the cost barrier, B.C. has found a straightforward way to prevent unintended pregnancy and promote reproductive autonomy.

A national model in the making?

According to lead author Dr. Laura Schummers, assistant professor in UBC's faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, B.C.'s success offers a blueprint for other provinces and for national pharmacare. With clear evidence that cost-free access drives uptake of the most effective contraception, the case for scaling up is stronger than ever.

Source:

University of British Columbia

Journal reference:

Schummers, L., et al. (2025). Effect of universal no-cost coverage on use of long-acting reversible contraception and all prescription contraception: population based, controlled, interrupted time series analysis. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2024-083874.

Suggested Reading

