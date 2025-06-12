Non-prescribed ketamine use rises sharply across the UK

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupJun 12 2025

The rise in non-prescribed ketamine use across the UK in recent years is a cause for concern, say doctors in The BMJ today.

Irene Guerrini at South London & Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and colleagues warn that its low cost has made it popular among young people, and the number of people starting treatment for ketamine addiction in 2023-2024 reached 3609, more than eight times higher than in 2014-2015.

They say public awareness of the risks and long term harms associated with ketamine remains insufficient, and they call for better diagnostic criteria, a national registry, and screening tools to support earlier identification, guide treatment, and help evaluate emerging therapies.

Ketamine is routinely used as a general anaesthetic and lower doses are prescribed for chronic pain, treatment resistant depression and suicidality, they explain. Intranasal esketamine is also licensed for the treatment of depression.

But ketamine is also increasingly used recreationally at doses much higher than those prescribed for depression, which can cause serious health problems, such as irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys and psychiatric conditions, they warn.

And as ketamine use increases, more individuals are seeking treatment for addiction. The number of people starting treatment for ketamine addiction in 2023-24 was 3609, more than eight times higher than the 426 reported in 2014-15.

Related Stories

However, the authors point out that ketamine use disorders remain inadequately defined in psychiatric guidelines, and there is a lack of evidence around potential drugs for treatment and prevention.

Individuals who use ketamine also report that health services often lack an understanding of ketamine addiction and offer minimal treatment options specific to the drug, meaning treatment is often partially effective. 

Balancing ketamine's medical value with rising non-prescribed use presents a complex challenge, write the authors.

"The Home Office is considering reclassifying ketamine as class A, but opinions remain divided. A proportionate response should go beyond legislation to include clear governance of therapeutic use, investment in treatment and prevention, and balanced public messaging."

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Guerrini, I., et al. (2025). Non-prescribed ketamine use is rising in the UK. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj.r1167.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social media hurts teens with anxiety and depression more than healthy peers
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Depression may increase dementia risk in both midlife and late life
Researchers show cannabis dependence drives links to psychiatric disorders
Airline pilots face high rates of anxiety and alcohol misuse, study finds
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Whole-class mental health sessions in schools help reduce depression and anxiety
Study: General service in the US military may lower the risk of depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oral microbiota transmission linked to shared depression and anxiety in couples