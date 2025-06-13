Breathing patterns reveal clues about mental and physical well-being

Your breath is one of a kind. A study published June 12 in the Cell Press journal Current Biology demonstrated that scientists can identify individuals based solely on their breathing patterns with 96.8% accuracy. These nasal respiratory "fingerprints" also offer insights into physical and mental health.

The research stemmed from the lab's interest in olfaction, or the sense of smell. In mammals, the brain processes odor information during inhalation. This link between the brain and breathing led researchers to wonder: since every brain is unique, wouldn't each person's breathing pattern reflect that?

To test the idea, the team developed a lightweight wearable device that tracks nasal airflow continuously for 24 hours using soft tubes placed under the nostrils. Most breathing tests last just one to 20 minutes, focusing on evaluating lung function or diagnosing disease. But those brief snapshots aren't enough to capture subtle patterns.

You would think that breathing has been measured and analyzed in every way. Yet we stumbled upon a completely new way to look at respiration. We consider this as a brain readout." Noam Sobel, Author, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel

Sobel's team fitted 100 healthy young adults with the device and asked them to go about their daily lives. Using the collected data, the team identified individuals using only their breathing patterns with high accuracy. This high-level accuracy remained consistent across multiple retests conducted over a two-year period, rivaling the precision of some voice recognition technologies.

"I thought it would be really hard to identify someone because everyone is doing different things, like running, studying, or resting," says author Timna Soroka of the Weizmann Institute of Science. "But it turns out their breathing patterns were remarkably distinct."

Moreover, the study found that these respiratory fingerprints correlated with a person's body mass index, sleep-wake cycle, levels of depression and anxiety, and even behavioral traits. For example, participants who scored relatively higher on anxiety questionnaires had shorter inhales and more variability in the pauses between breaths during sleep. Soroka noted that none of the participants met clinical diagnostic criteria for mental or behavioral conditions. The results suggest that long-term nasal airflow monitoring may serve as a window into physical and emotional well-being.

"We intuitively assume that how depressed or anxious you are changes the way you breathe," says Sobel. "But it might be the other way around. Perhaps the way you breathe makes you anxious or depressed. If that's true, we might be able to change the way you breathe to change those conditions."

The current device still faces real-world challenges. A tube that runs under the nose is often associated with illness and may deter adoption. The device also doesn't account for mouth breathing and can slip out of place when sleeping. The team aims to design a more discreet and comfortable version for everyday use.

Soroka and Sobel are already investigating whether people can mimic healthy breathing patterns to improve their mental and emotional states. "We definitely want to go beyond diagnostics to treatment, and we are cautiously optimistic," says Sobel.