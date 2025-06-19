Weight loss surgery leads to significant boost in self esteem

American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric SurgeryJun 19 2025

Self-esteem scores more than doubled within one year of weight-loss surgery, according to a new study* presented today at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Researchers from Geisinger Medical Center found that after bariatric surgery self-esteem scores rose to 77.5 from 33.6 – a more than 40-point increase. The higher the score on a scale from 0 to 100, the higher the level of self-esteem and quality of life. The amount of weight loss appears to fuel the increase in self-esteem -- scores were highest among those who lost the most weight despite demographics differences including gender, age, and race or type of bariatric procedure.

Researchers used a prospectively maintained database to identify 5,749 patients aged 18 and older with body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more who had metabolic and bariatric surgery between 2006 and 2019. Patients completed the Impact of Weight Quality of Life (iwQOLÓ) survey pre-operatively and 12 months after the operation to assess weight stigma and their quality of life.

Understanding weight stigma and psychosocial factors associated with obesity is essential to offering holistic care. While these factors should not dictate the decision to have bariatric surgery, they should be an important part of the conversation." 

Justin Dhyani, MD, study co-author, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.

Weight stigma is associated with adverse health outcomes including depression, anxiety, disordered eating, and low self-esteem. Among adults with obesity, the prevalence of weight discrimination is 19% to 42%, with higher rates reported among those with higher BMIs and women.

"Weight stigma is a serious issue that places an extra psychological burden on patients struggling with obesity and there is no excuse for it," said Ann M. Rogers, MD, MD, FACS, FASMBS, President, ASMBS, who was not involved in the study. "This study shows we need to understand what patients are going through and be supportive and empowering of them as they navigate their health and make decisions about treatment."

