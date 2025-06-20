Transfer RNA-derived small RNAs transform the landscape of liquid biopsy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJun 20 2025

A new review highlights the transformative potential of transfer RNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs) in the field of liquid biopsy, emphasizing their role as promising biomarkers for a wide range of diseases, particularly cancers. These non-coding RNA fragments, originating from mature or precursor tRNAs, are detectable in diverse body fluids—including blood plasma, saliva, urine, semen, and cerebrospinal fluid—and exhibit remarkable stability, even in challenging biological environments.

The article presents tsRNAs as a rising star in precision medicine, with significant diagnostic and prognostic value. Found in both plasma and serum, tsRNAs offer disease-specific expression patterns and correlate with key clinical features such as tumor stage, metastasis, and patient survival. In breast cancer, certain circulating tsRNAs are associated with improved prognostic accuracy compared to traditional markers, while in lung cancer, tsRNA signatures have helped differentiate between early and advanced stages. tsRNAs have also shown promise in gastrointestinal, ovarian, pancreatic, renal, and bladder cancers, as well as in conditions like nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, infertility, and neurodegenerative disorders.

A notable advantage of tsRNAs is their presence across multiple biofluids, enabling non-invasive sampling that is more accessible and less risky than tissue biopsies. This versatility opens up opportunities for early detection, disease monitoring, and treatment stratification. Importantly, tsRNAs demonstrate unique expression profiles distinct from similar small RNA classes like miRNAs, reinforcing their biological relevance and clinical utility.

The article also discusses challenges such as inconsistent nomenclature, variation in sample preparation, and the need for optimized detection platforms like PANDORA-seq. It calls for standardized analytical frameworks to enable consistent cross-study comparisons and emphasizes the importance of accounting for age-related and tissue-specific variation in tsRNA expression.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Wang, Q., et al. (2025). Transfer RNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs): A rising star in liquid biopsy. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101608.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Shift Bioscience identifies novel single-gene target for safer cellular rejuvenation therapeutics
Rare pancreatic cancer patients show remarkable outcomes with immunotherapy
New cancer vaccine shows promise against deadly pancreatic tumors
Exercise targets specific brain cells to protect against Alzheimer’s
Statins could reduce breast cancer mortality by a fifth
Short peptides show promise in blocking breast cancer metastasis
Low-dose vitamin D supplements can increase effectiveness of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients
New switchable CAR-T therapy enters phase 1 trial for advanced breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
COVID boosters do not harm T-cell function in the vulnerable