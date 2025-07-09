Exercise enjoyment and commitment linked to personality traits

Finding motivation to exercise can be the greatest challenge in working out. This might be part of the reason why less than a quarter of people achieve the activity goals recommended by the World Health Organization.

But what if working out could be more enjoyable? One way of achieving this could be opting for types of exercise that fit our personalities. To this end, researchers in the UK now have examined how personality affects what types of exercise we prefer, and our commitment and engagement to them. The results were published in Frontiers in Psychology.

We found that our personality can influence how we engage with exercise, and particularly which forms of exercise we enjoy the most." Dr. Flaminia Ronca, first author from University College London's (UCL) Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health

"Understanding personality factors in designing and recommending physical activity programs is likely to be very important in determining how successful a program is, and whether people will stick with it and become fitter," added senior author Prof Paul Burgess from the UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience.

Different sports for different people

The researchers recruited participants that attended lab testing for baseline fitness. They then split them into two groups; the first group was provided with an eight-week home-based fitness plan made up of cycling and strength training (intervention group), the other group continued their usual lifestyle (control group). During lab testing, the first intervention week, and after the intervention, all participants completed a questionnaire on how much they'd enjoyed each training session. The personality traits examined in the study included extraversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness, neuroticism, and openness.

"Our brains are wired in different ways, which drives our behaviors and how we interact with our environment," Ronca explained. "So it's not surprising that personality would also influence how we respond to different intensities of exercise."

For example, people scoring high on extraversion enjoyed high intensity sessions with others around, including team sports. Contrary, people scoring high on neuroticism preferred private workouts. While they are fine with high intensity, they need short breaks in between. Others, scoring high on consciousness and openness were found to engage in exercise regardless of whether they particularly enjoyed it or were driven by curiosity, respectively.

Stress less

What was particularly interesting was the relationship between personality, change in fitness, and stress, the researchers said. Before the intervention, the stress levels of both groups were similar. After the intervention, however, especially people who scored high in neuroticism showed a strong reduction in stress. "It's fantastic news, as it highlights that those who benefit the most from a reduction in stress respond very well to exercise," Ronca said.

The researchers pointed out that the most important part about exercising is finding something we enjoy and not to be discouraged if we don't immediately find it. "It's ok if we don't enjoy a particular session," Ronca said. "We can try something else."

"We hope that if people can find physical activities that they enjoy they will more readily choose to do them," Burgess concluded. "After all, we don't have to nag dogs to go for a walk: being so physically inactive that we start to feel miserable might be a peculiarly human thing to do. In effect, our body punishes us by making us miserable. But for some reason, many of us humans seem poor at picking up on these messages it is sending to our brain."