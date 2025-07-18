Chronic venous insufficiency linked to increased cardiovascular disease and mortality risk

In light of reports from the White House that President Donald J. Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), the American Heart Association is sharing important information on the condition and its association with cardiovascular risk factors, disease and increased risk of death.

According to the Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, chronic venous insufficiency (a form of chronic venous disease) is highly prevalent - especially in older adults. The condition is often underrecognized and undertreated and there is a strong association between chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and an increased risk for heart issues, specifically cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality independent of age, sex and existing cardiovascular risk factors and comorbidities. CVI is associated with the presence of established cardiovascular risk factors and disease, including age, obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle and clinically overt cardiovascular disease.

Advanced age is, in general, a significant risk factor for CVI. As people age, the valves in their leg veins, which are responsible for maintaining blood flow towards the heart, can weaken or become damaged. This makes it harder for blood to flow back efficiently, allowing backward flow of blood in the veins, leading to blood pooling in the legs and the development of CVI.

"Chronic Venous Insufficiency can significantly impact your quality of life, but early detection and treatment can make a substantial difference," said past volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Vascular Health Advisory Committee and Scientific Council on Peripheral Vascular Disease Joshua A. Beckman, M.D., FAHA.

That is why it is vital for individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of CVI so they can seek timely medical evaluation and intervention." Joshua A. Beckman, American Heart Association

Dr. Beckman is the Executive Clinical Director of Cardiovascular Services and Chief of the Division of Vascular Medicine and a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where he holds the Gayle and Paul Stoffel Distinguished Chair in Cardiology. He also serves as an associate editor of Circulation, the leading scientific journal for cardiovascular medicine, and has been a dedicated American Heart Association volunteer since 2004.

Symptoms of chronic venous disease include edema (swelling), varicose veins, skin changes Skin changes commonly called 'venous eczema' or 'stasis dermatitis,' which appear as red, itchy, or scaly patches on the lower legs caused by poor blood flow.and ulcerations. The condition can result in pain, itch or bleeding in the impacted area, as well as aching, cramping, throbbing, leg fatigue, heaviness or restless legs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently announced that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after experiencing mild swelling in his lower leg. The White House has also stated there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and all laboratory results were within normal limits.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) are related but distinct conditions affecting the veins, usually in the legs. Deep vein thrombosis is a serious condition where a blood clot (thrombus) forms in a deep vein, typically in the legs or pelvis. A potentially life-threatening complication of DVT is pulmonary embolism (PE), where a piece of the blood clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow.

Treatment for CVI includes compression therapy-multilayer and short stretch bandaging, elastic garments, graded compression stockings and pneumatic pumps. The use of topical anti-inflammatory steroid medications as well as antibiotic and diuretic therapy may also be prescribed. Some patients may benefit from interventional endovascular therapies - minimally invasive procedures typically involving inserting a catheter, a thin tube, through a small incision (often in the groin) and guiding it to the location of the blood clot using imaging techniques like X-rays or ultrasound to remove an obstruction.

CVI is diagnosed through duplex ultrasound, magnetic resonance veography (MRV) or computed tomography venography (CVT) of the veins to look for backwards flow, vein obstructions or compressive syndromes.

