Watch: Millions of Americans live where telehealth is out of reach

KFF Health NewsAug 7 2025
Uncovering a growing crisis at the intersection of health & connectivity

As the federal government reworks rules for a $42 billion broadband expansion program, millions of Americans live in places where there aren't enough health care providers and internet speeds aren't good enough for telehealth. A KFF Health News analysis found people in these "dead zones" live sicker and die younger on average than their peers in well-connected regions.

KFF Health News has partnered with InvestigateTV to tell the stories of residents whose health care falls into the gap. InvestigateTV's Caresse Jackman and KFF Health News' Sarah Jane Tribble take viewers to Alabama, Idaho, and West Virginia to explain why those connectivity gaps persist.

Explore the full investigation here.

