DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

DIVA, a professional medical display manufacturer with 30 years of experience, announces three major product developments that reinforce its commitment to high-performance imaging solutions. The industry’s first 55” and 65” optical bonding (OB) LCDs designed specifically for surgical environments have entered mass production, recognized by top-tier international customers. The new QDII product line, positioned as an Off-The-Shelf (OTS) platform, will begin shipments in July to meet the growing demand for flexible and cost-efficient display solutions in entry-level medical and industrial applications. OLED displays have been successfully integrated into ultrasound imaging systems, overcoming long-standing challenges with burn-in and panel lifespan. Coinciding with its 30th anniversary, DIVA has launched a new corporate website to showcase its customized display capabilities. The new site provides a more intuitive interface for customers to explore product portfolios, accelerating the consultation and conversion process.

DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut
DIVA celebrates its 30th anniversary with the debut of its new corporate website and mass production of industry-first optical bonding displays for surgical use. Pictured: Vice Chairman & CEO Mr. Gene Chen (left) and General Manager Ms. Yvonne Liu (right) at the exhibition booth. Image Credit: DIVA Labs

Large-size optical bonding: Advancing surgical display performance

Large-size displays have long presented challenges for medical integration, particularly in surgical settings where glare reduction, dark-level uniformity, and bonding yield are critical. Partnering with the Qisda Group, DIVA optimized structural design and bonding processes, pioneering the use of optical bonding (OB) in 55” and 65” LCDs for surgical environments. The displays also feature AGAR (Anti-Glare, Anti-Reflective) glass, reducing ambient light interference to support high-brightness, high-contrast performance in catheter labs and endoscopic operating rooms.

QDII platform: Standardized, scalable, and efficient

To address the needs of system integrators and distributors working in entry-level medical and industrial display segments, DIVA introduced the QDII series as an Off-The-Shelf (OTS) platform. Leveraging Qisda’s panel inventory and production resources, QDII supports streamlined supply planning through shared tooling and integrated manufacturing capacity. While positioned for cost efficiency, the series maintains professional-grade mechanical and quality control standards, reflecting DIVA’s commitment to reliable, scalable solutions.

OLED in ultrasound: Stability through proprietary control

OLED displays offer exceptional contrast and response times, but adoption in real-time medical imaging has been limited by concerns over image retention and panel longevity. DIVA has overcome these challenges by applying proprietary image control technologies—including Off RS, Orbit, and JB algorithms—to achieve greater stability and image consistency.
This development enables broader integration of OLED into ultrasound imaging systems, with future potential for expansion into other medical domains.

Quote from leadership

Medical displays are like the second pair of eyes for healthcare professionals during life-critical moments. They must deliver both precision and durability,

Our OB-based large-size displays for surgical rooms represent a first-of-its-kind breakthrough, and this recognition by leading global customers affirms DIVA’s design and manufacturing excellence.”

Ms. Yvonne Liu, General Manager, DIVA Labs

Source:

DIVA Labs

Posted in: Business / Finance | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DIVA Labs. (2025, August 13). DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 13, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250813/DIVA-celebrates-30th-anniversary-with-three-milestone-product-launches-and-new-website-debut.aspx.

  • MLA

    DIVA Labs. "DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut". News-Medical. 13 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250813/DIVA-celebrates-30th-anniversary-with-three-milestone-product-launches-and-new-website-debut.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    DIVA Labs. "DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250813/DIVA-celebrates-30th-anniversary-with-three-milestone-product-launches-and-new-website-debut.aspx. (accessed August 13, 2025).

  • Harvard

    DIVA Labs. 2025. DIVA celebrates 30th anniversary with three milestone product launches and new website debut. News-Medical, viewed 13 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250813/DIVA-celebrates-30th-anniversary-with-three-milestone-product-launches-and-new-website-debut.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback