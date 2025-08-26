In a revealing Genomic Press Interview published today in Brain Medicine, Professor Alexei Verkhratsky dismantles decades of neuroscience orthodoxy with discoveries that position neuroglia as active architects of brain function rather than passive cellular bystanders. The Ukrainian-born scientist, whose journey from Soviet-era Kiev to Manchester spans four decades of transformative research, presents compelling evidence that treating brain disorders requires fundamentally rethinking how we approach neurological therapeutics by targeting neuroglia.

The interview unveils a remarkable scientific odyssey. Starting with patch-clamp precursor techniques in late 1970s Kiev, where he worked alongside pioneers who would later perfect the Nobel Prize-winning methodology, Verkhratsky encountered virtually every major figure in electrophysiology. "Those were exciting days," he reflects, recounting meetings with Bert Sakmann, Erwin Neher, and Bertil Hille that shaped his scientific trajectory. Yet his most profound transformation came unexpectedly in 1989 when Helmut Kettenmann introduced him to neuroglia research in Heidelberg.

Intracellular excitability of neuroglia

What Verkhratsky discovered challenged everything neuroscientists believed about brain signaling. While neurons fire electrical impulses utilizing plasma membrane as an excitable medium, he demonstrated that glial cells possess an entirely different intracellular excitability mechanism. Neuroglial cells, comprising half the brain's volume, actively process information through intricate signaling networks relying on spatio-temporal dynamics of ions and second messengers. His first neuroglial publication in 1990 identified two types of voltage-gated calcium channels in oligodendrocyte precursors, eccentric cells that bizarrely generate action potentials despite being non-neuronal. He further extended the signaling value of major ions, by developing concept of astrocytic sodium signaling that translates rapid neuronal activity into homeostatic response of astrocytes.

This intracellular excitability concept transforms therapeutic possibilities. Rather than targeting neurons alone, treatments could modulate glial ionic and second messengers to restore brain homeostasis. The implications ripple through every neurological condition, from stroke to chronic pain. Could manipulating neuroglial signaling prevent the cascade of damage following brain injury? or protect against neurodegenerative processes?

Neuroglial atrophy drives disease progression

Breaking from prevailing toxic gliosis theories that regard glial cells as dormant killers only waiting for the suitable moment to deliver mortal blow to the brain, Verkhratsky's research reveals something unexpected. In aging and disease, neuroglia undergo atrophy and functional decline. This loss of homeostatic support, not aggressive inflammation, initiates neuronal damage. "Contrary to the dominating idea," he explains, "loss of neuroglial homeostatic support and neuroprotection are the main factors triggering and propagating nervous tissue damage."

He investigates this phenomenon across multiple conditions. In Alzheimer's disease, astroglial atrophy mediates neuronal death. Multiple sclerosis shows similar patterns of glial malfunction concomitant with myelin destruction. Even cerebral small vessel disease, traditionally viewed through a vascular lens, involves fundamental neuroglial pathology. These findings suggest therapeutic interventions should bolster neuroglial glial function rather than suppress it.

The research extends beyond conventional Western medicine. Verkhratsky explores traditional Chinese medicine mechanisms, trying to reveal whether certain compounds specifically enhance glial homeostatic capacity. This cross-cultural approach exemplifies innovative research philosophy.

International collaborations accelerate discovery

Verkhratsky's approach defies academic isolation. His collaborations span continents, from decade-long partnerships at Kyushu University in Japan to fruitful collaboration with Victoria University in Canada and intensive work with rising Chinese research stars. Each collaboration brings fresh perspectives. Canadian collaborators introduced him to microglia. Chinese partners revealed intimate relations between oligodendrocytes, microglia and astrocytes in different pathological contexts affecting neuroglial function. These international connections generate insights impossible within single laboratories.

The breadth of his investigations astonishes. Simultaneously pursuing neuropsychiatric disorders, brain trauma, autoimmune pathologies, stroke, and chronic pain, Verkhratsky refuses to narrow his focus. "I do not focus on a specific research topic," he states. "I try to explore as many as possible. This makes life exciting." Such intellectual omnivory yields unexpected connections. Mechanisms discovered in stroke research illuminate psychiatric conditions. Pain studies reveal patterns relevant to dementia.

Scientific legacy through comprehensive documentation

His magnum opus arrived in 2023. The 730-page reference book on neuroglia, co-authored with Arthur Butt, represents unprecedented comprehensive documentation of neuroglial biology. From historical perspectives to cutting-edge pathophysiology, it catalogues everything known about these enigmatic cells. Where will future researchers turn when exploring glial contributions to consciousness? How might this encyclopedic resource accelerate therapeutic development?

Recognition from prestigious academies underscores his impact. Election to the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina, Academia Europaea, and multiple European academies acknowledges contributions that reshape fundamental neuroscience understanding. Over 600 publications document discoveries that transform how we conceptualize brain function. Verkhratsky also published together with Chinese colleagues and Arthur Butt the only exciting textbook on neuroglia in Chinese (A. Verkhratsky, B. Li, S. Duan, Y.Tang & A. Butt, eds, 2023: 神经胶质细胞 [The Textbook of Glial cells, in Chinese], The People's Medical Publishing House, pp. 281, ISBN: 978-7-117-34321-3, url: https://www.brainmed.com/info/detail?id=45463).

Yet Verkhratsky remains focused on practical applications. "Knowing pathophysiology makes finding the cure a technical issue," he argues. This pragmatic philosophy drives his diverse research portfolio. Each project contributes puzzle pieces toward comprehensive therapeutic strategies. The goal remains constant: restoring brain health through understanding and supporting glial function.

