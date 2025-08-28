Most Americans unaware that early prostate cancer shows no symptoms

A recent survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) focused on Americans' awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer. The survey results show most people (80%) don't know early-stage prostate cancer often presents with no physical symptoms, typically only diagnosed with a blood test.



Prostate cancer affects more than 300,000 adults in the United States each year according to the National Cancer Institute. The disease is one of the most common cancers among men, typically affecting those over the age of 50. If caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable.

It begins in the prostate gland and in its early stages, often doesn't cause noticeable symptoms, which is why regular screening is so important. Because prostate cancer tends to progress slowly, if caught early, it is very treatable." Edmund Folefac, MD, medical oncologist at the OSUCCC – James

The OSUCCC – James survey also showed more than half (59%) of respondents did not realize sexual dysfunction can be a sign of prostate cancer. Often, it's the spouse or partner who are the first to notice these issues and encourage their male partner to talk to their health care provider.

More survey results

In the survey of 1,004 respondents age 18 and older, Black adults were more likely to identify some of the lesser-known symptoms of prostate cancer, like fatigue (33% of Black adults versus 24% of white adults) and weight loss (30% of Black adults versus 20% of white adults).



However, Black adults were less likely than other racial/ethnic groups to identify early-stage prostate cancer often has no symptoms (12% of Black adults versus 21% of white adults).



"Knowing your family history is very important," said Folefac, also a clinical associate professor at Ohio State College of Medicine. "If your father, brother or grandfather was diagnosed with prostate cancer, you have a higher risk of getting the disease and you should start screenings early and regularly."



Current national guidelines suggest men should start getting screened for prostate cancer at age 50.

Survey methodology

This survey was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from August 1 – August 4, 2025, among a sample of 1,004 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=974) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.