Study offers new insights on patient care and lung cancer surveillance rates

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Stanford MedicineNov 21 2025

Despite recommendations for posttreatment surveillance in lung cancer patients, there is wide variability in the follow-up care that lung cancer patients receive. A recent study, led by senior author Leah Backhus, MD, MPH, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Thoracic Surgery) in the Stanford Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, offers new insights on patient care and lung cancer surveillance rates.

The study, titled, Adherence to Posttreatment Surveillance Guidelines in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Retrospective Cohort Study, was published October 2025 in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) Cancer. Its objective was to examine posttreatment surveillance to estimate the true surveillance rates and predictors of guideline-concordant care in patients with early-stage NSCLC. 

The retrospective study examined 1,888 Veterans with stage I to III non-small cell lung cancer who survived for ≥ 6 months following curative treatment. As Chief of Thoracic Surgery at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Dr. Backhus utilized robust data sources at the VA to inform her studies. The database of oncology data includes comprehensive cancer variables, clinical data, and radiology text reports. Radiology reports were examined using a novel hybrid approach for clinical abstraction which combines both computerized search methods and manual review for strict clinical validation.

In the study, we estimated the cumulative probability of receiving guideline-concordant surveillance, defined as chest computed tomography imaging within 4 to 9 months after treatment, accounting for competing risks and censoring."

Dr. Leah Backhus, MD, MPH, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Thoracic Surgery), Stanford Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery

The team developed a competing risk framework to describe the patterns and predictors of imaging surveillance for NSCLC. This approach allowed researchers to use a multivariable cause-specific Cox regression to estimate associations between patient factors and guideline-concordant surveillance and to distinguish between imaging ordered for surveillance versus imaging ordered for symptoms of recurrence.

"By applying this unique use of a competing risk framework, we discovered the rate of guideline concordant surveillance in this national cohort was lower than what has been reported in many previous studies," said Dr. Backhus. She further noted that there is a need to develop efficient strategies to monitor the rate of guideline-concordant surveillance as well as a need to improve patient education and health care professional advocacy to improve posttreatment care.

Related Stories

These findings reveal a potentially substantial gap in surveillance among asymptomatic lung cancer survivors. While more research is needed, it could help future generations of NSCLC patients receive better surveillance after cancer treatment.

Dr. Backhus recently presented findings related to this work on surveillance after lung cancer treatment, discussing the current state of surveillance, roadblocks, and next steps in lung cancer surveillance research.

Dr. Backhus is the Thelma and Henry Doelger Professor of Cardiovascular Surgery at Stanford. She co-directs the Stanford Thoracic Surgery Clinical Research Program, which uses a variety of health services research methodologies geared towards assessing the quality and effectiveness of thoracic surgical interventions for individual patients as well as population-based research.

The paper features several authors affiliated with the department, including first author Ryan Randle, MD, and co-author Nicole Lin, MD, who are both previous fellows in the division's Thoracic Surgery Clinical Research Program. The publication is a collaboration with researchers from the Stanford Departments of Radiology and Medicine, the University of Washington, the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, and the VA Puget Sound Health Care System.

Source:

Stanford Medicine

Journal reference:

https://cancer.jmir.org/2025/1/e76515

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New discovery reveals crucial link between cholesterol and breast cancer progression
Simple blood test may be a better guide treatment for ovarian cancer
Johns Hopkins study links mild pancreatic duct dilatation to higher cancer risk
Study uncovers promising therapeutic strategies against neuroendocrine prostate cancer
Stanford scientists discover unexpected cancer resistance in aged mice
Higher melanoma rates linked to agricultural areas in Pennsylvania
MD Anderson launches historic $2.5 billion campaign to end cancer
Enhancing the cancer-immunity cycle through innovative vaccines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ultra-processed foods linked to precursors of early-onset colorectal cancer