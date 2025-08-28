Wayne State researchers pursue new treatments for ocular chemical injuries in military personnel

Researchers at Wayne State University are pursuing new therapies for treating chemical injuries to the eyes with the help of a two-year, $400,400 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Dr. Sukhvinder Singh, a research scientist in the laboratory of Dr. Ashok Kumar, professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences at Wayne State University's School of Medicine, has been awarded the grant, "Harnessing Immunometabolism to Ameliorate the Pathology of Ocular Chemical Injuries," to support innovative studies into developing novel therapies to enhance corneal nerve repair and promote wound healing after ocular chemical injury - a pressing issue among military personnel exposed to harmful substances in combat and training environments.

Ocular chemical injuries can lead to chronic inflammation, corneal nerve damage, persistent pain, dry eye and even permanent vision loss. Unfortunately, current treatment options are often inadequate, offering only partial relief and sometimes leading to undesirable side effects." Dr. Sukhvinder Singh, research scientist

Singh's research aims to overcome these challenges by investigating the therapeutic potential of host-derived metabolites to reduce inflammation, promote corneal nerve regeneration and enhance wound healing.

"This project will serve as a proof of concept for leveraging endogenous metabolites to modulate immune responses and lessen disease severity following chemical injury," Singh explained. "By reprogramming immune cells and enhancing tissue repair, we aim to develop effective strategies to preserve vision and improve patient outcomes."

The study employs a multidisciplinary approach, integrating immunometabolism, cell biology and advanced drug delivery technologies. One of its central innovations is the use of hydrogel-based platforms for delivering therapeutic metabolites. Compared to conventional eye drops, hydrogels provide sustained release, improved bioavailability and reduced dosing frequency - crucial advantages in field conditions with limited access to medical care.

"In the long term, this work has the potential to yield clinically translatable treatments that not only preserve vision but also lessen the emotional and economic burden on service members, their families and the broader health care system," said Kumar, who serves as the project's co-investigator.

"Department of Defense funding for health-related research is critical to ensure the health and welfare of our country's service members," said Dr. Ezemenari M. Obasi, vice president for research & innovation at Wayne State University. "I look forward to seeing the results of this important research by Drs. Singh and Kumar, which aims to create novel treatment options that will be useful not only to those in the military, but others facing similar ocular injuries."

The award number for this grant from the U.S. Department of Defense is HT94252510634.