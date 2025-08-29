Daily use of low-dose colchicine may slow growth of blood mutations linked to disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of CardiologyAug 29 2025

Taking low-dose colchicine daily may slow the progression of a common acquired gene mutation found in the blood of older adults that can lead to certain blood cancers and increased risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a subanalysis of the LoDoCo2 trial published in JACC, the flagship journal of the American College of Cardiology, and simultaneously presented at ESC Congress 2025.

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) is an acquired mutation in blood stem cells that is linked to risk of developing leukemia and other blood cancers. It is also associated with a more than 1.5-fold increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, heart failure and arrhythmias. The most common driver genes that can lead to CH are DNMT3A, TET2 and ASXL1, which represent about 80% of CH cases. Research has shown that over 10% of people 70 years old and older carry one or more of these mutations and the risk increases with age.

In this study, researchers looked at a subset of participants in the LoDoCo2 Trial, which previously found that 0.5 mg daily of colchicine reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease by 31% in people with chronic coronary disease, to determine if colchicine also modified CH growth in the same individuals. Colchicine is a medication commonly used to treat gout and other inflammatory conditions.

Participants provided four blood samples: at the beginning of the study, after 30 days, one-year post randomization and at the end of the study. Their blood DNA was sequenced to detect and quantify CH mutations and analyze changes over time. Also, two blood biomarkers of inflammation were measured at the first three timepoints.

Those randomized to colchicine had a non-significant 6.3% annual increase in the number of overall mutated CH cells compared to a significant 14.9% increase in those taking placebo. Colchicine was associated with significantly attenuated clonal growth in TET2 CH, specifically, with a 9.1% annual increase in TET2 clone size in the colchicine group, compared with a 29.6% increase in the placebo group.

These findings are striking in part because larger CH clones have been more strongly linked to both cardiovascular disease and cancer, and TET2 CH in particular has been consistently associated with increased cardiovascular risk. Our study suggests that individuals with CH, especially TET2-mutated CH, may derive particular benefit from colchicine, including for cardiovascular risk reduction."

Michael Honigberg, MD, MPP, FACC, cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and the study's senior author

In a second study published in JACC and being presented at ESC Conference 2025, researchers looked at whether CH's relevance to cardiovascular disease risk decreased as women got older. Older adults have the highest risk of cardiovascular disease, and some previous studies have failed to demonstrate an association between CH and CVD after age 70.

Researchers in this study looked at over 6,600 women in the Women's Health Initiative Long Life Study who had a median age of 80. They found that several CH subtypes (TET2, ASXL1, and JAK2) were associated with incident CVD, suggesting that CH remains associated with cardiovascular health into later life.

"Clonal hematopoiesis is emerging as a key link between aging, cardiovascular disease and cancer," said Harlan Krumholz, MD, FACC, JACC Editor-in-Chief and Harold H. Hines Jr Professor of Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine. "This study advances our understanding of how inflammation and genetic changes in blood cells may shape cardiovascular risk, pointing to new opportunities for prevention and treatment."

 

Source:

American College of Cardiology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Date vinegar lowers blood sugar and cholesterol in type 2 diabetes
Overuse injuries spark lasting pain and mood changes through inflammation, rat study finds
Tirzepatide tops the charts for blood sugar and weight loss in type 2 diabetes
Epigenetic breakthrough: $200 blood test spots diabetes heart risk better than standard tools
New swallowable sensor pill reveals gut inflammation with a simple color change
Short walks after meals deliver big benefits for blood glucose
Why Spirulina could be a helpful natural option for lowering blood pressure
HEPA filtration reduces blood pressure for highway residents

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How a simple blood test can forecast future health risks