Glycosylation emerges as a key player in kidney disease progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesAug 29 2025

Kidney diseases affect nearly 700 million people worldwide and are a growing cause of mortality and health care costs. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) alone contributes to over 1.2 million deaths annually, with AKI as a critical precursor. Despite this burden, effective treatments remain limited. A major challenge lies in understanding the molecular modifications that reshape proteins and disrupt cellular balance. Among more than 300 known post-translational modifications, glycosylation is particularly significant, influencing over half of human proteins. Aberrant glycosylation alters immunity, metabolism, and signaling, making it central to the pathology of renal disease. Due to these challenges, deeper investigation of glycosylation in kidney health and disease is urgently needed.

A research team from Sichuan University and collaborators published a comprehensive review (DOI: 10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf017) on July 11, 2025, in Precision Clinical Medicine, highlighting how protein glycosylation shapes kidney disease. The study integrates molecular biology, glycoproteomics, and clinical evidence to show how changes in glycosylation drive immunological, metabolic, and oncogenic pathways in the kidney. By compiling evidence across multiple disorders, the authors emphasize glycosylation as both a mechanistic driver and a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target in renal medicine.

The review outlines how distinct glycosylation patterns underpin a spectrum of kidney diseases. In IgAN, defective O-glycosylation of immunoglobulin A1 (IgA1) creates galactose-deficient molecules that trigger immune complex deposition and renal inflammation. In DKD, hyperglycemia fuels excessive O-GlcNAcylation, disrupting mesangial cells, podocytes, and tubular structures, driving fibrosis and proteinuria. In ADPKD, abnormal glycosylation of polycystin-1 and polycystin-2 impairs calcium signaling and accelerates cyst formation. Renal cell carcinoma progression is tied to N-glycan biosynthesis pathways that enhance tumor invasion. Beyond disease mechanisms, the review emphasizes analytical innovations—such as mass spectrometry, lectin microarrays, and liquid chromatography—that enable precise mapping of glycans and identification of disease-specific biomarkers. Despite advances, major barriers persist: high analytical costs, lack of standardized protocols, incomplete databases, and limited integration with multi-omics. These challenges highlight why glycosylation remains both a frontier and a bottleneck in kidney research.

Glycosylation acts as a hidden language of the kidney. By decoding this glycan code, we can better understand how diseases initiate and progress at the molecular level. However, the complexity of glycan structures and the lack of standardized analytical tools mean that this field requires collaborative innovation. Bridging glycobiology with clinical nephrology will be essential for translating these discoveries into diagnostic biomarkers and therapeutic strategies that can directly benefit patients."

Prof. Yong Zhang, corresponding author of the review

The findings underscore glycosylation as both a diagnostic and therapeutic frontier. Serum glycan signatures, such as galactose-deficient IgA1 in IgAN or altered IgG glycosylation in lupus nephritis, already show potential as biomarkers for disease activity. Therapeutically, modulating glycosylation enzymes or pathways could slow progression of DKD or prevent cyst growth in ADPKD. Looking ahead, integrating glycoproteomics with genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics may provide a systems-level view of renal disease. Ultimately, precision diagnostics and glycosylation-targeted therapies could transform kidney medicine, shifting from symptom management to molecularly guided interventions that improve patient outcomes.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Ling, Y., et al. (2025). Glycosylation in Kidney Diseases. Precision Clinical Medicine. doi.org/10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf017

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Small peptide produced by gut bacteria identified as key factor in kidney fibrosis
3D-printed kidney tumors offer a new tool in the fight against renal cancer
Mapping metformin’s kidney effects through spatial multi-omics
International experts recommend broader use of cardioprotective diabetes drugs
Targeting mitochondrial biogenesis to improve outcomes in acute kidney injury
Early treatment withdrawal offers safety and savings for patients with rare kidney disease
Uncovering a protective RNA molecule in kidney stress and disease
New genetic marker improves kidney transplant match predictions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies biomarkers that could help predict and manage chronic kidney disease