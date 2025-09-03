Watch: How controversies over vaccine changes affect you

Face the Nation: Dr. Céline Gounder, Cindy McCain, more Play

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News' editor-at-large for public health, appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation With Margaret Brennan" on Aug. 31 to discuss leadership changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccine policy concerns. Gounder noted that the departures of top officials and confusion over how to get vaccines affect the public health of Americans. She pointed out that Americans may want to get vaccinated and stay healthy to avoid having to miss work or school.

She recently explored these issues in her article "Senior CDC Officials Resign After Monarez's Ouster, Citing Concerns Over Scientific Independence."