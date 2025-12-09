New arts and wellbeing program supports the social needs of families affected by dementia

A new arts and wellbeing program co-developed by the University of South Australia, Flinders University and the University of Adelaide shows that supporting the social needs of people living with dementia and their carers can help families rediscover connection, confidence and a sense of community.

Designed in collaboration with those affected by dementia and funded by the Global Arts and Health Alliance, the six-week program concurrently delivers an arts session for people with dementia alongside a wellbeing session for their carers.

UniSA researcher Dr Carolyn Murray says the dual structure of the program shows why dementia care must support both the person diagnosed and the people who care for them.

"One of the most challenging parts of dementia is connecting with others – not just for the person diagnosed, but also for the family members who care for them," Dr. Murray says.

"People with dementia and their family carers are at risk of becoming socially isolated and withdrawn from community activities, often because they're unsure whether they'll be able to participate.

"They want connection with people who understand their experience and they want opportunities to do meaningful things that suit their abilities, but they're cautious about adding stress, even when both would benefit from doing something different.

"What makes this program different is that it's been co-designed with families living with dementia and an artist. This co-design alongside having co-researchers from occupational therapy, social work and psychology brought diverse perspectives and experiences into the co-design process.

"The activities are well matched to participants from the outset, and with the art and wellbeing sessions running side by side, people with dementia feel safe knowing their carer is close, while carers can be confident that the person they care for is also having an enriching experience.

"We found that it was this sense of closeness that allowed both groups to relax, participate fully, and rediscover a bit of confidence and enjoyment."

Dementia is a life limiting brain condition that affects memory, mood, behaviour and thinking. It's more commonly associated with older people, but it is not a normal part of ageing. Dementia is now the leading cause of death in Australia.

Globally, 57 million people have dementia with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Many of these people are supported by unpaid carers: about 700,000 in the UK; nearly 12 million in the US; and more than 140,000 in Australia.

Feedback from the UniSA program has been extremely positive, with many family carers expressing a strong desire for similar programs so they can continue rebuilding confidence in their abilities and social connection.

Dr Murray says that as dementia numbers continue to rise, programs like this will be vital. These programs need to be co-designed with people with dementia, their carers and facilitators to ensure their feasibility and acceptability.

Community-based programs are extremely valuable for families living with dementia, as they offer safe enriching activities that maintain wellbeing, participation and self-esteem. They also give families a much-needed, meaningful break from one another," Dr Murray says. Dementia support is not just about addressing symptoms – it's about nurturing relationships and meaning. Programs like these help families stay connected, supported and able to live well at home for longer." Dr. Carolyn Murray, UniSA researcher