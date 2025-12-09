Blinking suppression reveals how the brain filters speech in noisy environments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Concordia UniversityDec 9 2025

Blinking is a human reflex most often performed without thinking, like breathing. Although research on blinking is usually related to vision, a new Concordia study examines how blinking is connected to cognitive function such as filtering out background noise to focus on what someone is trying to say to us in a crowded room.

Writing in the journal Trends in Hearing, the researchers describe two experiments designed to measure how eye blinking changes in response to stimuli under different conditions.

They found that people naturally blink less when they are working harder to understand speech in noisy environments, suggesting that the act of blinking reflects the mental effort behind everyday listening. The research further showed that blink patterns remained stable across different lighting conditions - meaning people blinked just as much whether lighting was bright, dim or dark.

We wanted to know if blinking was impacted by environmental factors and how it related to executive function. For instance, is there a strategic timing of a person's blinks so they would not miss out on what is being said?"

Pénélope Coupal, lead author, an Honours student at the Laboratory for Hearing and Cognition

They found that this was indeed the case.

"We don't just blink randomly," says Coupal. "In fact, we blink systematically less when salient information is presented."

Linking ocular and auditory activity

In the study involving almost 50 adults, participants sat in a soundproof room, fixated on a cross on a screen. They listened to short sentences played through headphones while background noise levels - the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) - varied from quiet to loud.

Using eye-tracking glasses, the researchers recorded every blink and its exact timing as participants listened to the sentences. Each trial was then divided into three time windows: before, during and after each sentence.

Related Stories

They found blink rates consistently dropped while participants listened to a sentence compared to the periods immediately before and after. This blink suppression was especially pronounced in the noisiest conditions, when speech was hardest to understand.

In a follow-up experiment, the researchers tested blinking rates at different SNRs in rooms with dark, medium and bright lighting. The same pattern emerged. This indicated that cognitive demands drive the effect, rather than how much light reaches the eye.

While the researchers noted that blink rates varied between individuals - some participant blinked as little as 10 times per minute, while others may have blinked 70 times per minute - the general trend was visible and significant.

Most previous studies linking ocular function to cognitive effort focused on measuring pupil dilation (pupillometry) and treated blinks as nuisances to be removed from the data. This study reanalyzed existing pupillometry data to focus specifically on blink timing and frequency. The researchers say their findings confirm blink rates can be used as a practical, low-burden metric to measure cognitive function in both laboratory and real-world settings.

"Our study suggests that blinking is associated with losing information, both visual and auditory," says co-author Mickael Deroche, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology.

"That is presumably why we suppress blinking when important information is coming. But to be fully convincing, we need to map out the precise timing and pattern of how visual/auditory information is lost during a blink. This is the logical next step, and a study is being led by postdoctoral fellow Charlotte Bigras. But these findings are far from trivial."

Yue Zhang contributed to this research.

Source:

Concordia University

Journal reference:

Coupal, P., et al. (2025). Reduced Eye Blinking During Sentence Listening Reflects Increased Cognitive Load in Challenging Auditory Conditions. Trends in Hearing. doi: 10.1177/23312165251371118. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/23312165251371118

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals new genetic insights into reticular pseudodrusen in people with AMD
VR raises eye temperature and thickens protective tear layer
JAX wins $30 million contract to create computational "digital twins" of the human heart
Hearing loss emerges as a key early warning sign for Alzheimer disease
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
AI-driven eye screening aims to close the diabetic vision gap in community clinics
Milestone introduces GREENNOVATION for laboratories: pioneering sustainable laboratory practices
The real resolution limit of the human eye

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Expert guidelines for fungal endophthalmitis in the Asia-Pacific region