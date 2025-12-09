Mammary glands of domesticated livestock and humans could harbor avian influenza

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Iowa State UniversityDec 9 2025

An ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has affected more than 184 million domestic poultry since 2022 and, since making the leap to dairy cattle in spring 2024, more than 1,000 milking cow herds.

A new study led by Iowa State University researchers shows that the mammary glands of several other production animals – including pigs, sheep, goats, beef cattle and alpacas – are biologically suitable to harbor avian influenza, due to high levels of sialic acids.

The main thing we wanted to understand in this study is whether there is potential for transmission among these other domestic mammals and humans, and it looks like there is."

Rahul Nelli, study's lead author and research assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine

Sialic acid, a sugar molecule found on the surface of many types of animal cells, provides an influenza virus the microscopic docking station it needs to infect a host cell, an entry point for attaching and invading. A study by many of the same researchers last year found that dairy cattle udders have high levels of sialic acid, which helped explain why the H5N1 avian influenza outbreak was able to spread rapidly among dairy herds.

In the study published Nov. 27 in the Journal of Dairy Science, a research team that includes scientists from the ISU College of Veterinary Medicine and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Animal Disease Center in Ames also found the same receptors in the mammary glands of the humans.

Only a few sporadic cases of H5N1 infection have been reported in the animals examined in the new study, but those species aren't being tested on a widespread basis, said Dr. Todd Bell, professor of veterinary pathology and a study co-author.

"If we don't look, we don't know," Bell said.

Related Stories

In dairy herds, H5N1 infections are causing sick cows to produce milk contaminated with the virus, prompting nationwide surveillance testing of raw cow milk samples by the USDA. Pasteurization kills influenza viruses, so store-bought milk is safe. But concerns about raw milk should extend to other mammalian livestock, Nelli said.

"Some people do consume the raw milk of these other animals," he said.

The presence of the virus in milk from infected cows has likely played a role in the H5N1 spreading and makes transmission to humans a bigger risk, Nelli said.

"If a virus in livestock is being spread by respiratory infections, few humans will be in close enough contact to catch it. But milk is an entirely different situation because it's transported into communities," he said. 

All of the mammary gland tissues examined in the new study had sialic acid receptors preferred by both avian influenza and the seasonal influenza that circulates more readily among humans. The possibility of both types of viruses comingling and transmitting between different species heightens concerns about more dangerous adaptations emerging, Bell said. H5N1 has in the past had a fatality rate in humans of around 50%, though the 71 confirmed human infections during the current outbreak have led to just two deaths.

"We need to try to stay ahead of this so it doesn't have a chance to continue to replicate and potentially evolve into something even more troublesome," he said.

Source:

Iowa State University

Journal reference:

Nelli, R. K., et al. (2025). Exploring influenza A virus receptor distribution in the lactating mammary gland of domesticated livestock and in human breast tissue. Journal of Dairy Science. doi: 10.3168/jds.2025-26950. https://www.journalofdairyscience.org/article/S0022-0302(25)00971-3/fulltext

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
Pairing antiviral therapy with immune modulation restores lung repair in lethal Influenza
Researchers capture high-resolution footage of flu viruses entering human cells
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mushrooms deliver nutrition medicine and sustainability solutions in one package