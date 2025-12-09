SwRI and Trinity researchers work on next-generation intranasal therapy for PTSD

Southwest Research InstituteDec 9 2025

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and Trinity University are developing an intranasal (IN) drug-device combination to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Researchers will screen formulations and evaluate delivery methods for oxytocin, a hormone that plays a critical role in human bonding and stress mitigation.

PTSD can affect people of all ages who experience trauma, including combat veterans and survivors of abuse. Symptoms of PTSD range in severity but include prolonged stress, trouble sleeping, irritability and aggressive behaviors.

The project expands on prior collaborative research led by Trinity University that explored treating alcoholism and its relapses with oxytocin. SwRI supported the project by successfully formulating oxytocin using liposomes, or nanosized protective spheres made of organic compounds, that ensure targeted delivery in the body.

Internasal delivery of liposomes bypasses the blood-brain barrier and allows the drug direct access to the central nervous system. In addition, the IN-delivery process has commercial precedence with other Food and Drug Administration-approved liposome-drug combinations, making future advancements more feasible."

Dr. Mike Rubal, SwRI Staff Scientist 

Along with Rubal, Jasmine Jaramillo, a scientist at SwRI, will lead the development of new formulations and IN delivery systems for oxytocin.

"Our team will also advance analytical techniques to characterize formulations and devices that will benefit future research," said Jaramillo.

Researchers at Trinity will test the IN devices and drug formulations on animal models that have been preconditioned for PTSD behavior. Data from those studies will inform the optimization of formulations and delivery systems to improve efficacy and palatability.

"This project will enhance the collaborative environment between SwRI and Trinity and opens the door for further advancements in biomedical research here in San Antonio," said Dr. Kah-Chung Leong, an associate professor for the Department of Psychology at Trinity University.

This project was funded through the inaugural Trinity-SwRI Research Collaboration Grant Program that encourages medical and biomedical research. In 2025, Trinity University and SwRI contributed $250,000 toward three health research projects.

"Trinity University is thrilled to be collaborating with SwRI, and we look forward to exciting results from this collaboration," said Dr. David Ribble, Dean of the D. R. Semmes School of Science.

"We are proud to launch this new focused grant program to grow Trinity and SwRI collaborations, provide opportunities for Trinity students and advance medical breakthroughs that may one day improve and even save lives," said Dr. Joe McDonough, vice president of the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Division at SwRI.

Southwest Research Institute

