Clinical trial finds pork meals enhance recovery and mood in military cadets

National Pork BoardSep 4 2025

A newly published clinical trial in Nutrients highlights pork's role in military nutrition, showing that meals containing lean pork support better recovery, mood and anabolic status in cadets performing intense tactical fitness exercises compared to plant-based meals. 

The randomized controlled trial, conducted by Texas A&M University and funded by the National Pork Board (NPB) and the U.S. Department of Defense, evaluated whether pork-based or plant-based military-style Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) influenced recovery after the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) in cadets. 

Pork meals reduce catabolism, inflammation and muscle soreness 

Over the course of the double-blind, crossover trial, cadets who consumed lean pork-based MREs showed significantly lower cortisol levels, higher testosterone-to-cortisol ratios and decreased inflammation compared to when they consumed plant-based meals. They also reported less muscle soreness in the lower body, particularly in the medial and lateral thigh regions. 

These physiological markers tell us that the cadets recovered better with pork. We saw a more favorable anabolic state, reduced urinary nitrogen losses, and even improved sleep and mood scores - all critical for readiness and resilience in tactical athletes." 

Drew Gonzalez, Ph.D., lead study author, postdoctoral researcher at Texas A&M

Importantly, both the pork- and plant-based MREs were matched for total calories and macronutrients, highlighting the importance of protein quality - not just quantity - in recovery. 

Improved mood and appetite satisfaction among cadets 

Cadets who consumed lean pork-based meals reported greater self-reported appetite satisfaction and lower depression scores than those who ate plant-based alternatives. Depression scores declined by more than 50% within 48 hours of consuming pork MREs. 

"Protein quality goes beyond muscle," said Kristen Hicks-Roof, Ph.D., RDN, LDN, FAND, FNAP, director of human nutrition at NPB. "We're seeing early signs that better protein sources like pork may influence mood, motivation and mental stamina - critical components of military performance." 

Performance held steady, but pork offered recovery edge 

While both diets allowed cadets to replicate their performance on the ACFT after 72 hours, those consuming lean pork experienced physiological advantages that could support faster long-term recovery in real-world military settings. 

The pork diet group showed reduced markers of protein degradation (such as urinary urea nitrogen), lower inflammatory markers (like IL-8) and better mood states post-ACFT. Meanwhile, cadets consuming the plant-based MREs exhibited greater muscle soreness and slower hormonal recovery. 

"This wasn't just a lab trial - these were real cadets under military protocols, with real meals that looked and tasted like field-ready MREs," said Richard Kreider, Ph.D., senior investigator on the study. "These data suggest pork can be a valuable asset for tactical fueling." 

Rethinking military MREs: Protein quality counts 

With only one pork-based option among the 14 U.S. military MRE menus currently in rotation (as of 2023), the study authors suggest increasing the use of pork or fortifying plant-based MREs with creatine and essential amino acids. 

"Our findings show that when cadets consume high-quality protein like pork, their bodies respond more favorably to physical stress," said Gonzalez. "This has important implications for performance, recovery and long-term readiness in active-duty personnel." 

Source:

National Pork Board

Journal reference:

Gonzalez, D. E., et al. (2025). Effects of Pork Protein Ingestion Prior to and Following Performing the Army Combat Fitness Test on Markers of Catabolism, Inflammation, and Recovery. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu17121995

