Economic growth drives disparities in global cancer research

eCancerOct 21 2025

New research reveals that the number and complexity of cancer clinical trials since 2001 have varied across low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), with economic growth contributing to disparities, but only to a certain extent. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Although LMICs are expected to experience the greatest global burden of cancer in the coming years, cancer clinical trials are disproportionately concentrated in high-income countries. Because evidence suggests that LMICs have increased the number of cancer clinical trials over the last few decades, researchers investigated disparities in the number and complexity of such trials among LMICs over time and according to economic changes.

Between 2001 and 2020, a total of 16,977 cancer clinical trials in LMICs were registered. The Asian countries of China and South Korea experienced strong economic growth and increases in clinical trials. Similar trends, though less impressive, were observed in Eastern European countries and the Western Asian/Southern European country of Turkey.

Conversely, South and Southeast Asian countries like India, Thailand, and Vietnam-which also experienced strong economic growth-had mainly inconsistent growth in clinical trials. The North and South American countries of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico were able to increase their number of clinical trials despite relative economic stagnation. Among African countries, Egypt showed strong economic growth with a corresponding increase in clinical trials, but no such correlation was seen in South Africa.

Taken together, the findings suggest that economic growth is a contributor but not the single determinant of cancer clinical trial growth among LMICs.

We believe these data offer valuable insights for LMICs aiming to enhance clinical research."

Max S. Mano, MD, PhD, Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group, Einstein Hospital Israelita

Source:

eCancer

Journal reference:

Cascelli, F. G. A., et al. (2025) Disparities in cancer clinical trials among low- and middle-income countries: A 20-year analysis. Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.70067.

