Blocking collagen signaling improves the delivery of macromolecular drugs in pancreatic cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Okayama UniversityDec 11 2025

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest malignancies, with survival rates remaining dismally low despite major advances in oncology. One of the key reasons lies in the disease's unique fibrotic microenvironment-a dense, collagen-rich tissue that acts as a physical and biochemical barrier, preventing drugs from reaching tumor cells effectively.

Now, a research team from Okayama University and Tohoku University has uncovered a promising new way to breach this barrier. Led by Assistant Professor Hiroyoshi Y. Tanaka from the Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Okayama University, the group demonstrated that blocking collagen signaling through the discoidin domain receptor 1 (DDR1) significantly improves the delivery of macromolecular drugs in pancreatic cancer. Their study, published online on October 31, 2025, in the journal Small, highlights a new therapeutic approach to enhance drug effectiveness by dismantling fibrotic resistance mechanisms.

The research was spearheaded by Ms. Mayu Ohira and Ms. Moe Kitamura, co-first authors from Okayama University, and carried out in close collaboration with Professor Atsushi Masamune of Tohoku University and Professor Mitsunobu R. Kano of Okayama University. Together, the team investigated how collagen-long considered merely a structural barrier-also acts as a signaling molecule that directly influences fibrosis and drug penetration.

"Our findings reveal that collagen signaling, not just its physical density, plays a crucial role in hindering drug delivery," explained Dr. Tanaka, a co-author from Okayama University, Japan. "By inhibiting DDR1, we can interrupt this signaling cascade, loosen the fibrotic barrier, and enable better access for therapeutic agents."

The team leveraged an advanced three-dimensional cell culture model that replicates the human pancreatic cancer fibrotic barrier. Through this model, they demonstrated that DDR1 inhibition suppresses collagen signaling and enhances the diffusion of macromolecular drugs, such as antibodies and nanomedicines.

The study also uncovered an unexpected twist: MEK inhibitors, a class of drugs previously tested in pancreatic cancer, were found to increase collagen I expression, intensifying the fibrotic barrier and reducing treatment efficacy. Remarkably, this fibrosis-promoting effect was reversed when DDR1 signaling was blocked.

This newly identified phenomenon, termed 'therapy-induced exacerbation of the fibrotic barrier,' may explain why some MEK inhibitor-based therapies have failed in clinical trials.

We found that while MEK inhibitors can attack cancer cells, they also unintentionally strengthen the fibrotic barrier, making drug penetration even more difficultRecognizing and countering this effect could fundamentally change how combination therapies are designed for pancreatic cancer."

Dr. Hiroyoshi Y. Tanaka, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Okayama University

Related Stories

The researchers emphasized the broader significance of their discovery, noting that a better mechanistic understanding of collagen signaling in fibrosis could lead to new therapeutic strategies across oncology. The team hopes that future studies will validate DDR1 inhibition in clinical settings and pave the way for translational applications in human patients. Looking forward, the team plans to establish combination treatments that simultaneously target tumor cells and their fibrotic surroundings.

Beyond pancreatic cancer, the implications of this study extend to other fibrotic diseases where collagen accumulation limits drug access. By redefining collagen's role as both a structural and signaling component, the researchers believe their work could inform the development of more effective treatments for fibrotic conditions.

As pancreatic cancer continues to pose one of the most formidable challenges in modern oncology, this collaborative study offers new hope, illuminating how rethinking fibrosis might finally help life-saving drugs reach their targets.

Source:

Okayama University

Journal reference:

Ohira, M., et al. (2025). Collagen Signaling via DDR1 Exacerbates Barriers to Macromolecular Drug Delivery in a 3D Model of Pancreatic Cancer Fibrosis. Small. doi: 10.1002/smll.202506926. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202506926

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lower dose of immunotherapy for malignant melanoma improves results
A personalized approach to treating pancreatic cancer
Common childhood virus linked to bladder cancer later in life
New targeted alpha therapy shows promise for patients with radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer
Urine cfDNA patterns emerge as a promising tool for diagnosing bladder cancer
AI-assisted liquid biopsies show promise for early cancer detection
Integrating AI into colon cancer diagnosis improves the speed and accuracy of detection
New drug combination shows promise for overcoming resistance in ovarian cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Dietary restriction reprograms cancer-fighting immune cells to enhance anti-tumour immunity