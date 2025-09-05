Fluidic Sciences acquires business and assets of Sphere Bio to accelerate single-cell and protein interaction discovery

Fluidic Sciences Ltd, a leader in in‑solution protein interaction analysis, today announced it has purchased the business and assets of Sphere Bio Ltd. The transaction creates a powerful, complementary technology suite that enables researchers to seamlessly traverse cellular function and molecular binding, accelerating biotherapeutic discovery and development.

Sphere Bio's proprietary picodroplet systems and Cyto‑Mine Chroma multiplexing platform deliver rapid, high‑fidelity, single‑cell screening, isolation, and monoclonality assurance. These capabilities align with Fluidic Sciences' Microfluidic Diffusional Sizing (MDS) platform—an immobilization‑free, in‑solution approach that measures binding affinity (Kd), stoichiometry, and concentration directly in complex matrices—to offer a uniquely integrated workflow from cell to molecular mechanism.

Fluidic Sciences will integrate Sphere Bio's teams over the coming months, aligning roadmap priorities and maintaining uninterrupted customer support. In the immediate term, both brands will continue in market; a unified solutions roadmap and cross‑workflow application notes will follow.

This is a highly strategic fit. Sphere Bio's technologies extend our reach upstream into high‑throughput functional cell screening, while our in‑solution biophysics deepens downstream molecular characterization. The combined value proposition strengthens our position across antibody engineering, cell line development, and cell therapy." Mark Gilligan, Board Member, Fluidic Sciences

Dr. James Wilkinson, CEO, Fluidic Sciences, added: "By bringing Sphere Bio into Fluidic Sciences, we're pairing high‑throughput functional cell screening with definitive in‑solution interaction measurements—creating an end‑to‑end workflow that accelerates discovery and de‑risks development."