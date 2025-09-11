Nearly half of NHS workers report pay dissatisfaction

University College LondonSep 11 2025

Improved pay for NHS staff is important to prevent high numbers leaving the service, according to new data from UCL and University of Leicester researchers.

A national survey, published today in Lancet Regional Health Europe, has revealed that almost half of the 10,542 NHS workers surveyed between late 2024 and early 2025 were dissatisfied with their pay and over a quarter were considering leaving their job.

The research study, I-CARE, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) as part of the UK-REACH study, comes amid an ongoing row over resident doctors' pay.

When asked as part of the survey what the most effective way to encourage staff to stay would be, almost two thirds of respondents said 'improving pay'.

The survey also showed that those most dissatisfied with pay were newly qualified resident doctors and dentists, with over half (52%) stating an intention to leave the NHS, compared to under half (45%) of senior doctors and a third of healthcare workers in other roles (such as nurses and porters).

With talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Government continuing following resident doctor strikes over pay in July 2025, the survey suggests many NHS staff feel undervalued.

It's clear from these results that NHS staff and in particular resident doctors feel deeply undervalued. If large amounts of doctors, relatively new to the NHS, are already considering leaving, the NHS is staring down a crisis of retention. Early attrition on this scale jeopardizes not only the stability of the workforce, but also the quality and safety of patient care across the entire system.

It comes at a time when waiting lists are already extremely high and people are having to wait longer for the care they require. It's clear from these survey results that addressing the fundamental issue of pay is vitally important."

Professor Manish Pareek, co-lead author of the study from the University of Leicester's Division of Public Health and Epidemiology and Development Centre for Population Health

Professor Katherine Woolf, co-lead author of the study from UCL Medical School, said: "High levels of intentions to leave among staff are an important indicator of significant workforce problems, which may include issues such as rota gaps and staff feeling overstretched, demotivated and demoralised, all of which can impact patients.

"The government's 10-year NHS plan is focused on improving experience and career progression for staff, which is a welcome step in the right direction towards retaining staff. But the results of our research suggest that while pay is not the only solution, it needs to be part of the solution for staff retention.

"We hope this evidence can contribute to constructive and informed dialogue between government, unions, NHS leaders, and professional bodies, to benefit staff and patients alike."

Journal reference:

Mishra, R., et al. (2025). Pay satisfaction and intentions to leave the NHS: a UK-based cohort study. The Lancet Regional Health - Europe. doi.org/10.1016/j.lanepe.2025.101454

