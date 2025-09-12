Mentavi study validates first fully digital diagnostic pathway for adult ADHD

Mentavi Health announced that its landmark, real-world validation study of the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation has been published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (JCP), a widely read and respected journal. The open-access article demonstrates that Mentavi's asynchronous, online evaluation is as accurate as a traditional face-to-face clinical interview in the diagnosis of attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and provides the first peer-reviewed evidence base for a fully digital diagnostic pathway for adult ADHD. The article posted on Psychiatrist.com at 8:00 am Central time on September 8, 2025 (see link and DOI below).

Key findings from the study

n = 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment (predominantly female; mean age = 35)

Sensitivity = 80.6% and Positive Predictive Value = 94.9%

False-positive rate = 12% versus 56% for the in-person clinical interview, indicating the online tool is accurate in diagnosing ADHD in adults

Note: the full article is freely available via JCP (DOI below).

Executive comments

"Publication in a top-tier peer-review journal moves this evidence base forward, for our diagnostic evaluation specifically and for telehealth in general," said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer at Mentavi Health and first author of the paper. "The study shows that an online ADHD diagnosis can be accurately assessed asynchronously, closing gaps in care created by specialist shortages and long waitlists."

Andrew J. Cutler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the Neuroscience Education Institute, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and study co-author, commented: "As one of the first large peer-reviewed evaluations of a telehealth ADHD tool, this paper will shape guidelines and payer policies worldwide."

Publication in JCP sets a new standard for evidence-based digital mental health. It validates years of work to build the most rigorous online diagnostic platform and expands our mission to remove barriers of access to accurate mental-health assessments." Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health

Study design

The prospective, real-world observational study compared the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation-a self-paced, asynchronous questionnaire interpreted by a doctorate-level psychologist-with a structured face-to-face clinical interview conducted via video. Primary endpoints were sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictive value relative to DSM-5 criteria. The protocol was IRB-approved and powered to detect ≥80 % sensitivity with 95 % confidence.

Clinical and Public-Health Implications

Pent-up demand: An estimated 17 million American adults have ADHD, yet waiting lists for specialist evaluation can exceed six months.

Telehealth preference: CDC data indicate 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD already use telehealth services. Until now, no online assessment had been validated.

Health-equity impact: Digital, asynchronous tools remove geographic and scheduling barriers, enabling evidence-based diagnosis for rural, underserved, and shift-working populations.