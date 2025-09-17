Enhanced Genomics extends Series A funding to USD $19 million to drive development of therapeutics pipeline

Enhanced Genomics ('Enhanced'), the biotechnology company pioneering 3D multi-omics to rapidly identify high-confidence, genetically validated drug targets for common diseases, today announced it has completed a financing round, extending its total Series A funding to $19 million. Investors in this latest funding are BGF, Parkwalk and Meltwind.

The funding will be used to expand Enhanced's internal therapeutic pipeline in common diseases, including autoimmune conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. The latest investment will enable the Company to scale its output through strategic partnerships with pharma and biotech, leveraging novel target identification and asset-based opportunities to drive long-term growth.

Enhanced Genomics is the only biotechnology company capable of sourcing genetically-validated targets for complex genetic diseases, where there is significant unmet medical need. The Company's proprietary 3D multi-omics platform and cell type-specific atlas make it possible to define causal biology from disease-associated variants on a genome-wide scale in the most relevant cell types. By translating massive amounts of disease-associated data into actionable insights, Enhanced is identifying high confidence targets with strong genetic evidence of causality, increasing the probability of success in pharmaceutical development, and in a fraction of the time and cost previously possible.