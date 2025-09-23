"Light-touch" diabetes intervention can be successfully integrated into clinical workflows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansSep 23 2025

Background and goal: This study tested whether a referral order inside the Epic electronic health record (EHR) could help primary care clinicians refer patients to community-based diabetes prevention programs (DPPs), an important public health strategy to reduce incident type 2 diabetes, and whether patients enrolled after referral.

Study approach: A large health system in Michigan developed and implemented an order in their Epic EHR that allowed clinicians to refer patients to community-based DPPs offered by the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, which then reached out to patients about nearby DPP classes. The researchers then reviewed 13 months of real-world use, looking at how many eligible patients were referred and enrolled, how many clinics and clinicians used the order, whether referrals met eligibility criteria, and whether referral activity was sustained over time.

Main results:

  • Clinicians referred 577 patients to the diabetes prevention program. Of those, 21% (122 people) enrolled.

  • Of the 350 primary care clinicians the project targeted, 30% (108) used the eReferral at least once.

  • In total, 124 clinicians placed referrals. However, a small group of only 14 clinicians, accounted for over half of all referrals.

  • Most of the referred patients met the program's eligibility rules (over age 18, BMI ≥25, and prediabetes or a history of gestational diabetes).

Why it matters: The study findings demonstrate that a "light-touch" intervention can be successfully integrated into clinical workflows, laying the groundwork for future adjustments and refinements to enhance its effectiveness. 

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Scherr, K. A., et al. (2025). Use of an Electronic Health Record Order to Directly Refer Patients With Prediabetes to Community-Based Diabetes Prevention Programs. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240337

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study warns of millions of undiagnosed and missing people with type 1 diabetes
Tai chi improves memory and sleep in older adults with type 2 diabetes
New findings support low-dose ATG to delay progression of type 1 diabetes
Verapamil shows potential for preserving beta-cell function in type 1 diabetes
Younger adults and men with type 2 diabetes face higher risk of sepsis
Can eating style affect how well GLP-1 drugs control diabetes and weight?
Oral drug baricitinib shows promise in slowing early type 1 diabetes progression
New EASD guideline combines clinical standards with lived experience

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New trial demonstrates efficacy of tirzepatide in children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes