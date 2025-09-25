Picoquant invests in Fluobrick Solutions to simplify access to single molecule research

PicoQuant GmbH announces its investment in FluoBrick Solutions GmbH, a newly founded Berlin-based start-up focused on giving life science researchers in academia and pharma diagnostics access to the power of single molecule techniques.

Rainer Erdmann from PicoQuant (middle), Dr. Gabriel Moya (right) and Prof. Dr. Thorben Cordes (left) from FluoBrick Solutions seal their partnership to jointly foster innovation in single-molecule research. Image Credit: PicoQuant GmbH

Founded in 2025 as a spin-off from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU Munich), FluoBrick Solutions removes barriers to highly sensitive methods like Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy (FCS) and Förster Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), enabling researchers to advance protein and oligonucleotide characterization. Its first product, the Brick, complements common fluorescence methods by offering a single-molecule perspective at picomolar concentrations, saving valuable sample material and preparation time while helping researchers to verify their results and accelerate workflows.

I'm really thrilled to build on the outcomes of my PhD project, to enable scientists to gain faster and deeper insights into complex protein interactions and single-particle detection without the need for significant investment or prior expertise in advanced fluorescence methods, This allows them to better characterize molecular interactions and conformational changes, which are key to unlocking new discoveries in biomedical and life science research." Dr. Gabriel Moya, Founder, FluoBrick Solutions

In 2022, PicoQuant introduced Luminosa, a single-photon counting confocal microscope that pairs outstanding data quality with remarkable simplicity, lowering the barrier to advanced single-molecule methods. With a ready-to-use FCS and FRET instrument, FluoBrick Solutions now enables researchers without prior expertise in single-molecule methods to study molecular kinetics.

"Making complex scientific methods and instruments accessible to broad research communities in a simple and robust way is part of PicoQuant's DNA," says Rainer Erdmann, CEO of PicoQuant. "FluoBrick Solutions fits perfectly with our vision of helping society tackle tomorrow's challenges through accessible innovation."

The investment was announced during the 30th International Workshop on Single Molecule Spectroscopy and Super-resolution Microscopy, taking place from September 23-26, 2025, in Berlin. This anniversary edition features keynote talks by Nobel Laureates Stefan W. Hell and W. E. Moerner, and brings together global leaders in fluorescence research.

"With PicoQuant, we have found the ideal partner for this exciting endeavour," adds Prof. Dr. Thorben Cordes, Co-founder of FluoBrick Solutions. "Their experience in developing and validating accessible high-end fluorescence technology for academic and industrial users aligns perfectly with our group's technological expertise. Together, we will accelerate the availability of user-friendly, high-quality instruments that open many new possibilities."

This partnership aligns with the German Federal Government's initiative to promote technology-driven start-ups in science. It aims to strengthen Germany as a hub for scientific excellence by fostering collaboration between established industry leaders and young, innovative companies like FluoBrick Solutions.