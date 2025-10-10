Higher screen exposure in early years tied to weaker academic achievement

The Hospital for Sick Children
Oct 10 2025

Higher levels of screen time in early childhood are associated with lower scores in reading and mathematics on Ontario's standardized tests, with each additional hour of daily screen time associated with a 10 per cent drop in the likelihood of achieving higher academic levels. Published in JAMA Network Open, the findings are part of a new study from TARGet Kids!, a collaborative research network co-led by Dr. Catherine Birken at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Dr. Jonathon Maguire at Unity Health Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital. 

The study followed more than 3,000 children across Ontario from 2008 to 2023. Researchers linked parent-reported screen time data collected during early childhood to later academic achievement on standardised tests administered by the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO), specifically in in Grade 3 reading and math, and Grade 6 math. 

"Screen time is a part of everyday life for most families, and high levels of exposure, particularly to TV and digital media, may have a measurable impact on children's academic outcomes," says Birken, senior author, staff pediatrician and Senior Scientist in the Child Health Evaluative Sciences program. "This underscores the importance of developing early interventions for young children and their families that promote healthy screen habits." 

While consistent associations were found between screen time and lower achievement in reading and math, limited impact was observed on writing achievement. 

This research offers important insights into how early childhood experiences-like screen time-can influence academic achievement. By linking health data with EQAO's standardized assessments, we're deepening our understanding of the factors that shape student outcomes and helping educators, families, and policymakers make informed decisions to support student success." 

Dr. Jennifer Hove, collaborator and Director of Data and Reporting at EQAO

Length, type and content of screen time key to early interventions 

The observational study, which relied on parent-reported questionnaires, is among the first longitudinal investigations to examine screen time in early childhood and its relationship with academic achievement in elementary school, thanks to the joint efforts of both TARGet Kids! and EQAO. 

For Grade 3 EQAO data, screen time was measured at an average age of 5.5 years, with an average screen time of 1.6 hours per day. For Grade 6 EQAO data, screen time was measured at an average age of 7.5 years, with an average screen time of 1.8 hours per day. 

"As a parent navigating the complexities of digital media with my daughters, this research is incredibly validating," says Jennifer Batten, a Parent Advisor in the TARGet Kids! Program and parent to two children. "It's encouraging to see the TARGet Kids! team continuing this vital research to understand the evolving digital landscape our children experience and to inform early interventions." 

In addition to total screen time, TV/digital media time, which includes television, computers, and handheld devices like smartphones, was associated with lower reading and math scores for both male and female students. 

Among female students, video game use was linked to lower achievement in Grade 3 reading and math compared to male students; however, only 20 per cent of parents reported any video game use. More research is needed to better understand these findings. 

Looking ahead, the research team is interested in examining how different types of screen time, along with the content children are exposed to and the context in which they engage with screens, may influence educational outcomes. They also want to expand to different measures of academic achievement, such as school report cards and attendance rates. 

"While our findings highlight the importance of considering how much screen time children are exposed to, any interventions should also take into account the type of content kids are watching and whether they are watching it alone or with caregivers and friends," said Xuedi Li, first author and Epidemiologist at SickKids. 

The team emphasized that any interventions should be co-developed with health-care providers, educators, policymakers and children and their families to support healthy screen use habits and improve academic outcomes. 

This study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) and the Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Children at SickKids and the University of Toronto. 

 The Hospital for Sick Children

Li, X., et al. (2025). Screen Time and Standardized Academic Achievement Tests in Elementary School. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.37092

