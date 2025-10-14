New wearable sensor tracks vitamin B6 levels in sweat

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Penn StateOct 14 2025

Vitamin B6, which is absorbed from a broad range of foods, helps bolster immune system function and neurotransmitters in the brain. But some patients with chronic conditions like diabetes might experience low concentrations of vitamin B6, leading to reduced mental and physical health function, with possible symptoms including irritability, depression, anemia, numbness or muscle twitching. Expensive blood draws are currently the only way to monitor B6 levels, but a team led by Huanyu "Larry" Cheng, the James L. Henderson, Jr. Memorial Associate Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at Penn State, has developed a new, non-invasive approach that could allow for continuous monitoring, even at home. 

The researchers created an on-skin sensing platform to detect vitamin B6 in small concentrations of sweat, instead of relying on laboratory tests. The sensor can also detect glucose at a high sensitivity, allowing patients with diabetes to non-invasively monitor glucose and vitamin B6 simultaneously, Cheng said. The team published their approach in Composites Part B: Engineering. 

To create the highly sensitive probe for vitamin B6, Cheng's team produced laser-induced graphene (LIG) nanocomposites - a process that involves patterning atomically thin carbon layers to develop a sensor scaffold upon which they can build the other functional components that target the biomarker of interest. In this study, they used molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) to target a very small amount of vitamin B6 present in sweat. 

MIPs are synthetic polymers with pre-defined recognition sites that mimic biological receptors like antibodies to bind to target molecules, Cheng explained. When imprinted in the presence of vitamin B6, MIPs operate as the artificial enzyme that then selectively binds to targets, such as vitamin B6 and glucose, in this case. 

"Since vitamin B6 is a very trace molecule available in the sweat only at small quantities, we had to determine a different approach for detecting it using an artificial enzyme, or MIP," Cheng said. "The MIP in the testing platform binds to the target molecule, giving it a one-to-one process match with a high selectivity to the target molecule, like a toddler fitting a shape into a shape sorter." 

The researchers combined the MIPs with Prussian blue redox probes, a material used to facilitate or indicate reactions and give off an electrical signal in the presence of certain molecules. Together, the MIPs and Prussian blue redox probes underpin the newly developed sensor, which measures vitamin B6 in sweat by detecting changes in electrical current. Typical B6 levels in sweat are around 100 nanomolar, and the sensor has a limit of detection of just .93 nanomolar, which is well within the detectable range. 

Researchers also conducted on-body testing of the sensor for glucose and achieved a limit of detection of 93 nanomolar, which Cheng said is considered highly sensitive compared to other monitors that can detect glucose in sweat.  

Related Stories

"Due to the versatility and adaptability of using MIPs, the sensing platform is versatile and will work to also detect other biomarkers, like glucose," Cheng said. "We would just change the MIP to target other proteins of interest, such as female reproductive hormones or proteins indicating an infectious disease, like sepsis, which we hope to do in subsequent phases of research." 

Monitoring vitamin B6 and other vitamins can be useful for improving patient health, Cheng explained, because fluctuations in vitamin B6 can indicate a compromised immune system. 

"If health care providers detect a large fluctuation of vitamin B6 in the sweat, it can indicate that the patient will be more vulnerable to disease conditions, particularly if they have chronic conditions like diabetes," Cheng said. "The production of antibodies and the corresponding health of the immune system relies on a steady source of B6, so patients could potentially make changes before they get sick." 

The National Institutes of Health, the U.S. National Science Foundation and Penn State supported Cheng's contributions to this research.

Source:

Penn State

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Skipping breakfast raises metabolic syndrome risk
Myo-inositol fails to lower pregnancy risks in women with PCOS
Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss
Can a mango a day keep diabetes away?
Non-standard baby formula linked to faster infant growth
Depression during pregnancy raises risk of gestational diabetes
Scientists test whether chaya leaves can lower blood sugar in diabetes
Cannabidiol shows promise for obesity and metabolic syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study shows prediabetes remission does not always require weight loss