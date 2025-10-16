New European trial tests subcutaneous EEG technology for people with epilepsy

A new clinical trial co-led by researchers at FutureNeuro and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is investigating how advanced brain monitoring could improve the diagnosis and management of epilepsy. Led in Ireland by consultant neurologists Professor Norman Delanty of RCSI and Beaumont Hospital and Dr Daniel Costello of Cork University Hospital (CUH) – two of the country's busiest neurology departments – the trial involves multiple sites across Europe, with Irish patients making up more than half of those enrolled. 

Traditional diagnostic methods for epilepsy face significant limitations. Short-term EEGs (typically around 30 minutes) and seizure diaries can be unreliable, especially when seizures are infrequent or hard to classify. While inpatient video-EEG in Epilepsy Monitoring Units (EMUs) remains the gold standard, it is resource-intensive and difficult to access. Ireland has just six dedicated EMU beds, and patients often require hospital stays of up to eight days. 

The trial in collaboration with Danish medical technology company UNEEG Medical A/S, focuses on the use of UNEEG EpiSight, a subcutaneous EEG (sqEEG) system that enables remote monitoring of brain activity for up to 36 months in people with epilepsy. Designed as a complementary tool within epilepsy services, the UNEEG EpiSight records continuously, including during sleep, and transmits data wirelessly to support clinical decision-making. Implantation is performed through a brief outpatient procedure, carried out by Consultant Neurosurgeons Mr Kieron Sweeney at Beaumont and Beacon Hospitals, and Mr Wail Mohammad at Cork University Hospital, along with their expert teams. 

The innovation builds on promising findings from a previous study led by Professor Delanty, Consultant Neurologist at Beaumont Hospital, FutureNeuro Investigator and Honorary Clinical Professor at RCSI, recently published in Epilepsia, which showed that an earlier version of the technology reliably detected all recorded seizures and 90% of significant brain abnormalities in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. Until now, this level of detailed monitoring has only been possible through admissions to Epilepsy Monitoring Units (EMUs). 

This trial will assess whether long-term, outpatient sqEEG monitoring can address these challenges. By capturing brain activity in real-world settings over extended periods, the system could help clinicians detect seizure patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed, particularly those that happen at night, support earlier diagnosis, and reduce the need for repeated hospital visits. 

Professor Delanty said: "FutureNeuro's involvement reflects our commitment to embracing the huge progress in the safe use of technology in clinical practice. This trial will help us better understand the clinical impact of long-term brain monitoring, with the potential for significant downstream benefits – such as reducing inpatient admissions, shortening time to diagnosis, and avoiding unnecessary treatments. By improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, this type of technology could ease pressure on epilepsy services, support better resource allocation, and ultimately lead to more personalised and cost-effective care for patients." 

Dr Daniel Costello added: "This diagnostic tool holds significant potential for clinical care. It could help detect seizures that go unrecognised, provide a clearer picture of seizure frequency, and reveal the cumulative impact on brain function. Just as importantly, it may offer reassurance when seizures are well-controlled and help distinguish between epileptic seizures and other events. The potential to monitor brain activity long-term, outside of hospital, is an important step forward." 

We are excited by the potential of this trial and delighted that so many Irish patients are involved, highlighting the world-class epilepsy research taking place here. Epilepsy is highly individual, and finding the right treatment often requires trial and error. The more accurate information clinicians have, the better the chances of identifying the right treatment sooner. This innovative technology could provide that insight without long hospital stays or lengthy waiting lists, improving quality of life for people with epilepsy while easing pressures on hospital services. We will follow this important trial closely and look forward to its findings." 

Peter Murphy, Epilepsy Ireland CEO

This trial represents a fundamental shift toward precision medicine in epilepsy care, where treatment decisions can be based on comprehensive, objective data rather than limited traditional monitoring methods. The strong Irish participation in this international study reflects FutureNeuro's established position in translating brain research discoveries into clinical practice, demonstrating how Irish research centres are driving innovation in global epilepsy care. 

Source:

RCSI

Journal reference:

Munteanu, T., et al. (2025). Unilateral ultra long‐term subcutaneous EEG monitoring in drug‐refractory idiopathic generalized epilepsy. Epilepsia. doi.org/10.1111/epi.18644

