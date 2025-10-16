One in four U.S. hepatologists screen positive for unhealthy alcohol use

One in four hepatologists in the United States screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use in a survey study conducted by UCLA. Researchers say the findings underscore the critical need for accessible physician wellness programs and reduced stigma around doctors seeking help.

The research, published in the journal Hepatology Communications, surveyed 185 practicing transplant hepatologists across the U.S. Of these, 26.3% screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use, a rate nearly identical to the 25.5% rate for the U.S. general population. Meanwhile, general hepatologists had lower rates of unhealthy alcohol use (11.2%) compared to U.S. physicians overall, (15.3%).

Transplant hepatologists regularly counsel their patients on evidence-based treatments for alcohol use disorder, yet our findings suggest that many within this specialty may themselves benefit from similar support. We need to normalize access to confidential, high-quality treatment and remove the stigma and fear of professional consequences that often prevent physicians from seeking help." Dr. Arpan Patel, study's senior author, hepatologist and health services researcher at UCLA Health

The survey, conducted among American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases members, provided several insights into alcohol use behaviors of hepatologists including:

Most respondents reported moderate drinking habits: 68% drank at least twice monthly; 95% consumed fewer than three drinks per drinking day; and 88% did not binge drink

Male gender was independently associated with higher scores for unhealthy alcohol use

Higher feelings of personal accomplishment were associated with to higher drinking rates

Patel said the findings underscore the need to create systemic support structures to encourage hepatologists to reduce their alcohol intake. Among the recommendations in the study: normalizing access to physician wellness and treatment programs; confidential access to counseling and alcohol use disorder treatments; and reducing stigma about attending state physician health wellness programs, which Patel said have shown success.

"Physicians deserve access to the same high-quality, evidence-based care they provide to their patients," Patel said. "Creating a culture that supports self-referral and early intervention is crucial for physician health and, ultimately, patient care."

Potential limitations to the study include response bias and underreporting due to stigma concerns. Patel said this may suggest the prevalence of unhealthy alcohol use may be higher than reported in the survey.