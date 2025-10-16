One in four U.S. hepatologists screen positive for unhealthy alcohol use

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesOct 16 2025

One in four hepatologists in the United States screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use in a survey study conducted by UCLA. Researchers say the findings underscore the critical need for accessible physician wellness programs and reduced stigma around doctors seeking help.

The research, published in the journal Hepatology Communications, surveyed 185 practicing transplant hepatologists across the U.S. Of these, 26.3% screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use, a rate nearly identical to the 25.5% rate for the U.S. general population. Meanwhile, general hepatologists had lower rates of unhealthy alcohol use (11.2%) compared to U.S. physicians overall, (15.3%).

Transplant hepatologists regularly counsel their patients on evidence-based treatments for alcohol use disorder, yet our findings suggest that many within this specialty may themselves benefit from similar support. We need to normalize access to confidential, high-quality treatment and remove the stigma and fear of professional consequences that often prevent physicians from seeking help."

Dr. Arpan Patel, study's senior author, hepatologist and health services researcher at UCLA Health

The survey, conducted among American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases members, provided several insights into alcohol use behaviors of hepatologists including:

  • Most respondents reported moderate drinking habits: 68% drank at least twice monthly; 95% consumed fewer than three drinks per drinking day; and 88% did not binge drink
  • Male gender was independently associated with higher scores for unhealthy alcohol use
  • Higher feelings of personal accomplishment were associated with to higher drinking rates

Related Stories

Patel said the findings underscore the need to create systemic support structures to encourage hepatologists to reduce their alcohol intake. Among the recommendations in the study: normalizing access to physician wellness and treatment programs; confidential access to counseling and alcohol use disorder treatments; and reducing stigma about attending state physician health wellness programs, which Patel said have shown success.

"Physicians deserve access to the same high-quality, evidence-based care they provide to their patients," Patel said. "Creating a culture that supports self-referral and early intervention is crucial for physician health and, ultimately, patient care."

Potential limitations to the study include response bias and underreporting due to stigma concerns. Patel said this may suggest the prevalence of unhealthy alcohol use may be higher than reported in the survey.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Coe, C., et al. (2025). One in 4 transplant hepatologists in the United States screens positive for unhealthy alcohol use. Hepatology Communications. doi.org/10.1097/hc9.0000000000000819

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GLP-1 medications found to slow alcohol absorption and lessen intoxication
Drinking any amount of alcohol may raise dementia risk
Global study exposes hidden harms of men’s drinking on women and children
FAU study explores how a new drug may help treat PTSD and its common companions
New study reveals a 25-year rise in alcohol-induced mortality
Alcohol raises dementia risk at every level of drinking, genetic study shows
Processed food addiction is more common than alcohol or tobacco in older Americans
Wearable device can help lower relapse risk in early addiction recovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds growing popularity of low and alcohol-free drinks among 'risky drinkers' in the UK