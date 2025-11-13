New model warns of a staggering $68 billion alcohol burden in Australia

Griffith UniversityNov 13 2025

Alcohol-related diseases and injuries have the potential to cost the Australian healthcare system a staggering $68 billion over 60 years if nothing is done to stop the impact.

The new Griffith University developed The Alcohol Policy (TAP) model is an epidemiological model used to estimate the avoidable alcohol-related disease, injury and healthcare cost burden in the Australian population aged over 15 years.

Dr Mary Wanjau from Griffith's School of Medicine and Dentistry said if we eliminated alcohol consumption over the first 25 years, we could prevent more than 25 million cases of diseases and injuries and more than 200 thousand deaths, of which the majority would be from cancers.

"If we act now and eliminate alcohol consumption to zero, we could save the healthcare system $55 billion in the first 25 years," Dr Wanjau said.

"These findings can help policymakers understand the scale of the future alcohol burden which can be prevented."

Excessive use of alcohol was one of the leading risks for mortality and disability globally with the evidence suggesting there is no safe level of alcohol-use for overall health.

The risk of cancers and mortality rises with increased levels of drinking.

Young adults aged 15-39 years bear most of the acute consequences due to high rates of injuries leading to death and disability.

Even minor decreases in alcohol consumption across the population could significantly reduce health burdens for individuals and the healthcare system while also lowering costs for individuals, communities, and governments.

Professor Lennert Veerman said the findings support prioritisation of investment in alcohol harm reduction.

"Policies and interventions which reduce consumption at the population level are likely to offer favourable impact as they create environments which support and allow for an increase in the number of people who abstain from drinking, a delay in the age when people start drinking, and reductions in alcohol consumption for those who drink," he said.

"The research findings underscore the consequences of inaction and reinforce the health and economic case for preventive measures, especially for Australia, where alcohol is the most widely used drug.

"Stronger alcohol control policies are needed to realise these gains in the reduction of alcohol harm and related healthcare costs."

The paper 'The avoidable health burden and healthcare costs related to alcohol consumption in Australia: multistate life table modelling' has been published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction.

