Babies born eight-ten weeks early can be milk fed from the start, study finds

A major study has found that babies born between eight to ten weeks early can be fed with milk through a tube in their stomach straight after birth rather than being given intravenous feeds through a drip.

The findings of the FEED1 trial will mean babies won't have to be subjected to as many painful medical procedures, such as having lines put in their veins to give them nutrition.

Professor Shalini Ojha, Professor Neonatal Medicine at the University of Nottingham, Honorary Consultant Neonatologist at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton (UHDB) NHS Foundation Trust, and lead investigator said: "The FEED1 trial answers important questions for the care of preterm babies – the results mean babies born eight-ten weeks early can be milk fed from the start, will not need intravenous nutrition, and will likely spend less time in intensive care.

"They can be cared for in special care where families can be more involved and supported to establish breastfeeding. We are extremely grateful to the families who participated in the trial."

The results of the FEED1 trial are published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The trial was sponsored by UHDB and coordinated by the Nottingham Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Nottingham. It was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), and was supported by Bliss, the UK's largest charity for babies born premature or sick.

In the UK around eight in 100 babies are born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy), and around 12% of these are born at 30 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Babies who are born this early cannot feed for themselves and are given small amounts of milk through a tube into their stomach.

In the past, premature babies have not been started on full milk feeds because of concerns of a serious bowel disease called Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), however, growing evidence suggested that in premature babies who aren't too poorly, larger milk feeds can be successfully given without increasing the risk of NEC.

Between October 2019 and July 2024, 2,088 babies from 46 NHS hospitals in the UK participated in the FEED1 trial. 1,047 were randomised to have full milk feeds and 1,041 were gradually fed and had intravenous nutrition.

The findings show that although babies in both groups needed to stay in the hospital for about 30-35 days, babies fully milk fed from day one needed fewer medical interventions and less time in intensive care without any increase in the risk of low blood glucose levels, NEC, or infections.

Bliss has been delighted to support the FEED1 trial. These important findings have shown that babies can receive full milk feeds safely, without any compromise to their health while on the neonatal unit. We believe these findings will help improve clinical practice for babies born from 30 weeks, ensuring they can receive the best possible care and benefit from having fewer painful procedures." Josie Anderson, Bliss' Policy, Research and Campaigns Manager

Professor Anthony Gordon, Director of NIHR's Health Technology Assessment Programme, which funded the research, said: "The first few days of babies' lives are a critical time for their development and bonding with their families. That's why it's so encouraging that findings from this major trial show preterm babies can be safely milk fed through a tube rather than intravenous feeds, meaning they can avoid uncomfortable medical procedures and can spend less time in intensive care. This demonstrates how NIHR-funded research improves quality of life for patients and boosts the efficiency and effectiveness of NHS treatments."

Trial participants

Kate Brocklehurst, from Ashbourne in Derbyshire, had baby Olivia at 31 weeks and six days. Olivia is now five years old. Kate said: "Deciding to take part in the FEED1 trial was an easy decision for us, we were happy to help. However, we didn't realise how much it would help us in return. Being part of something positive and seeing a friendly face each day was a little bit of light when things felt scary. To hear the results and know that they will benefit so many other babies and parents during their own NICU journeys is the icing on the cake!"

Zara Shafiq from Yardley in Birmingham and son Idrees were also involved in the FEED1 trial. Zara said: "We had a very positive experience during the FEED1 trial. Our son Idrees was born at 30 weeks and received excellent care and support from the NICU staff. We were kept well informed about his care during the four weeks we were there. Idrees was taking his feeds well and transitioned smoothly from tube to bottle feeding.

We are deeply grateful for the support we received."