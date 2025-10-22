Novel method measures structure and function of the Achilles tendon in professional ballet dancers

Oct 22 2025

A study in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research uses a noninvasive, nonradioactive imaging-based method to measure the structure and function of the Achilles tendon in professional ballet dancers. The method could potentially be developed to help prevent injuries and improve rehabilitation efforts in athletes, as well as in the general public.

The study involved what is called multi-echo ultrashort echo time (UTE) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to assess collagen and other components of the Achilles tendon. These structural UTE MRI assessments were combined with functional assessments of the Achilles tendon based on sheer wave elastography (SWE) ultrasound, which measures tendon stiffness.

Professional dancers tended to have more tendon stiffness compared with non-dancers, consistent with prior observations of a training effect from repeated loading with exercise. UTE MRI measures corresponded with the degree of stiffness from SWE ultrasound.

"These findings highlight the potential of integrating UTE and SWE imaging to investigate tendon structure‐function relationships and adaptations to mechanical loading," the authors write. "Enhanced structure‐function assessment of tendon health and injury status could improve rehabilitation protocols or injury prevention strategies for athletes, including professional dancers."

Journal reference:

Horner, A. M., et al. (2025) Characterizing Microstructural and Mechanical Properties of Dancer Achilles Tendon Using Ultrashort Echo Time MRI and Shear Wave Elastography Ultrasound. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.70075

