PAHO celebrates over three decades without polio in the Americas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pan American Health OrganizationOct 23 2025

World Polio Day (October 24), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) celebrates over three decades without wild poliovirus cases in the Americas. PAHO continues to highlights the importance of strengthening vaccination coverage to prevent a possible resurgence of this preventable disease.

A few decades ago, parents lived in fear for their children's health — sudden fever, pain, muscle weakness, and sometimes permanent paralysis. That was polio, an incurable disease that could cause lifelong disability or even death. Thanks to vaccines and a tremendous collective effort, it has now been 31 years since wild poliovirus last circulated in our region. This is an extraordinary public health achievement."

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

Polio affected thousands of children across the Americas until the early 1990s. In 1975, nearly 6,000 cases were reported, and the last case of wild poliovirus was detected in Peru in 1991. This milestone led to the certification of the Americas as the first region in the world to be declared polio-free in 1994.

However, PAHO emphasizes that maintaining this status requires renewed commitment and sustained action. In 2024, only 83% of children in the Americas received the third dose of the polio vaccine — well below the 95% coverage recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure herd immunity.

Poliomyelitis is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system and can cause permanent paralysis, mainly in children under five years of age. Most cases are asymptomatic, but one in every 200 infections results in paralysis, and between 5% and 10% of those affected may die due to respiratory paralysis.

Globally, polio cases have decreased by more than 99% since 1988, when an estimated 350,000 cases occurred annually in more than 125 countries. Today, only two countries continue to have endemic circulation of wild poliovirus.

Related Stories

Risks remain in areas with low vaccination coverage, where vaccine-derived polioviruses can mutate and spread in unvaccinated communities, leading to outbreaks similar to those caused by wild virus. Robust epidemiological surveillance and the strategic use of a variety of vaccine formulations mitigate this risk while maintaining focus on the global eradication goal.

"Protecting, strengthening, and following immunization program recommendations is an act of love, solidarity, and shared responsibility among governments, health workers, communities, and each of us," Dr. Barbosa emphasized.

A call to action

PAHO urges all sectors and social actors to take decisive action to keep the Americas polio-free:

  • Parents, caregivers, and guardians: Check children's vaccination records and visit health services if in doubt.
  • Health workers and community leaders: Provide clear information, counter misinformation, and continue being trusted sources in their communities.
  • Governments and decision-makers: Ensure sufficient resources to strengthen national immunization programs and maintain active surveillance.

On World Polio Day, PAHO reaffirms its commitment to the global eradication of this disease and to protecting future generations from preventable health threats.

Since before the elimination of wild poliovirus in the Americas, PAHO has worked with countries across the region and strategic partners to achieve and sustain this historic milestone—providing ongoing technical cooperation, supporting vaccination campaigns, and strengthening surveillance. PAHO has also helped ensure access to safe and effective vaccines through joint purchases at affordable prices via its Revolving Fund.

Source:

Pan American Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New method can create reliable growth charts for children with rare genetic disorders
NASN position statement emphasizes the importance of school immunizations
Food allergy diagnoses plummet after guideline implementation
Gene therapy shows long-term success in children with rare immune disorder
Experimental gene therapy restores immune system function in children with genetic immune disorder
New vaccine label offers real-time heat exposure detection
Home environment shapes behavior in preschoolers with developmental disabilities
Study: Polio vaccination efforts must not wane

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nemours neurologist wins major NIH award to study hippocampal dysfunction in brain disorders